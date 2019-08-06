BLUEFIELD — The 18th Annual 9/11 Appreciation Day will be hosted Sept. 8 this year at the Bluefield Elks Club ballroom on Whitethorn Street, Elks members announced recently.
The free buffet and program, which honors local first responders from Mercer County, McDowell County and Tazewell County, Va. will begin at 2 p.m. Local businesses and other entities can sponsor tables by contributing $100; there are usually about 40 sponsors. The program was started 18 years ago to honor the first responders who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Last year about 200 people attended Appreciation Day and heard keynote speaker Gov. Jim Justice. This year’s keynote speaker will be Justice Evan Jenkins of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. This year’s entertainment will be The Turner Brothers.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.