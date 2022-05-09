Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures locally as low as 34 degrees will result in frost formation, especially where winds diminish to 5 mph or less. * WHERE...In Virginia, Bland, Wythe, Pulaski, Montgomery, Floyd, Botetourt and Rockbridge Counties. In West Virginia, Mercer County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. &&