AUSTIN — Texas lawmakers heard testimony on a bill Monday that would place an armed officer on every public school campus.
The bill went before state representatives as news broke of yet another mass shooting, this time at a private school in Nashville, Tennessee, where six were killed including three children.
House Bill 3 focuses on the development and implementation of public school safety and security requirements for every public school in Texas, said state Rep. Dustin Burrows, a Lubbock Republican and author of the bill.
This includes placing an armed security officer on each campus, requiring each school district to adopt and implement a multi-hazard emergency operations plan to be regularly audited by the Texas Education Agency, and allocating additional funding under a school safety allotment to each school district per student.
More than 50 lawmakers from both parties have co-authored the bill.
“This is an important bill to help address some of the failings that were uncovered in the investigation into the shooting of Robb Elementary,” Burrow said. “By no means am I suggesting that this is the only bill necessary to address those failures, but it is an important critical piece to make school security and safety better for all students across our state.”
During the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde in May of 2022, 21 students and teachers died.
Nearly 400 law enforcement personnel descended onto the school, but more than 77 minutes passed before the shooter was killed.
In the following months, a series of errors were uncovered that led to the delay in response.
Former state Sen. Larry Taylor, who is currently president of the Texas Conservative Coalition Research Institute, said the organization favors the bill because it takes “many positive steps forward that will help improve school safety in Texas.”
School administrators and ISD police personnel said they, too, favored the bill, stating that the additional money will allow them to make necessary upgrades such as fencing and new technology.
Others, however, said the answer to school safety is not to place more armed officers on a campus.
Instead, dozens of testifiers said they want gun reform and increased mental health resources.
“More guns do not make us more safe, as we see daily,” said Liz Hanks, with Moms Demand Action. “More guns in schools do not make schools more safe, especially when wielded by teachers or staff with minimal training as is contemplated in this bill.”
Earlier this month, House Speaker Dade Phelan named HB 3 a top priority.
“Ensuring that Texas children are safe in classrooms is a priority that the Texas House will take meaningful action on this year,” Phelan said.
HB 3 was left pending in committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.