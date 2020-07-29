BEAVER — One inmate at the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh has tested positive for COVID-19, according to information released Wednesday by the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Numbers released Wednesday by the division showed that as of 3 p.m., the Southern Regional Jail had one positive COVID-19 test and one pending with 128 inmates in isolation. Southern Regional’s positive case was the only one shown Wednesday among the regional jail system’s facilities.
No COVID-19 cases or pending tests were reported at the Sam Perdue Juvenile Center near Princeton, and none of the 14 inmates there were in quarantine, according to the division of corrections.
There was one positive case of COVID-19 among the division’s 4,351 employees and contract staff, according to the report Wednesday. Thirty-six tests were pending. The division did not specify where the employee who tested positive worked in the jail system.
No positive cases or pending tests were reported at the Stevens Correctional Center in McDowell County, according to the report. One inmate was in quarantine. The facility had a population of 329 inmates as of Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.