BLUEFIELD — As part of a mandate from West Virginia’s governor, Bluefield State College students and staff are being offered free COVID-19 testing Aug. 10 before they return to class while plans are being made for testing later at Concord University.
Bluestone Health Association, Inc. was contacted by Provost Ted Lewis of Bluefield State College to see if the health center could test students and staff for COVID-19, according Linda Hutchens, the association’s CEO.
“And so we’ve already worked out all the details and we will be testing Monday Aug. 10, starting at 8 a.m. at the gymnasium,” Hutchens said Tuesday.
The college is contacting students and staff about the testing. Hutchens said the current plan is to do all the testing in one day. Five testing stations will be set up inside the gymnasium.
“We’re projected to test about 1,100,” she said.
Hutchens said the upcoming testings at Bluefield State will be the largest number her organization has done since the pandemic started.
“Oh yes,” she stated. “We’ve done some big ones, but nothing like this. We’ve done large drive-throughs, but nothing to this capacity.”
Hutchens said the health association hopes to have test results back from QLabs within three days.
Provost Ted Lewis, vice president of academic and student affairs at Bluefield State, said Gov. Jim Justice issued a mandate July 31 for all college personnel and students to be tested for COVID-19 before returning to class.
“The great thing about the partnership with Bluestone Health and QLabs is that there are emergency funds that cover the tests,” Lewis said. “We’re not charging anyone for those tests. Those are free tests for all our students, our faculty, our staff and our personnel.”
The students and staff who are tested Aug. 10 will be required to sign a HIPPA waiver so BSC can receive the results, Lewis said. Anyone who tests positive will either have to self-quarantine for 14 days or return to campus only after receiving a negative test.
Students and staff can get their tests done by their physicians or other health providers, but these tests must be done by today or later, Lewis said.
“We are excited to be partnering with the Bluestone Health Association Inc. and QLabs to be able to respond to the needs of our community, and meet the governor’s mandate,” he stated.
Hutchens said plans are being made to test up to 1,500 students at Concord University in Athens. A date had not been set as of Tuesday.
The university is still working out the details about the testing plan, according to Daniel Fitzpatrick, vice president and chief operating officer for Concord University.
“We’re going to get this done, we’re pulling all our staff,” said Susan Plumley, RN, quality and risk manager for the Bluestone Health Association. “Due to the governor’s mandate, we’ll be testing all the college’s students and faculty. I know we’ll be testing the students at Concord. We don’t know about the staff.”
People with questions about the upcoming testing at Bluefield State College or Concord University can contact the Bluestone Health Association at 304-431-5499.
