WELCH — A man whose remains were found buried in Skygusty was bludgeoned with a wine bottle, tied up, injected with methamphetamine and strangled, according to court testimony presented Tuesday.
The details of the death came during a preliminary hearing for Anna Marie Choudhary, 32, of Boone, N.C.
Choudhary is charged with first-degree murder in the death of John Thomas McGuire, of Minnesota. Also facing murder charges in the case are Choudhary’s sister, Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure, 31, of Chicago City, Minn., and her father, Larry Paul McClure Sr., 55, of Pendleton, Ky.
During the preliminary hearing before McDowell County Magistrate Richard VanDyke, West Virginia State Police Trooper K.M. Saddler testified that the remains of McGuire were found in September after a disclosure by Larry McClure.
McClure is a registered sex offender and had been jailed at that time on an registry violation.
“He (Larry McClure) told officers at the McDowell County holding facility he wanted to speak with an officer regarding a murder,” Saddler said.
After speaking with McClure, Saddler said officers went to a residence on Skygusty Highway and located the remains of McGuire.
Troopers then brought in Choudhary and Amanda McClure, who Larry McClure implicated in the crime. Saddler said statements were taken from the suspects.
Asked about the specifics of the murder from McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney Emily Miller, Saddler testified, “On or about February 14, Mr. John McGuire was struck in the head with a bottle of wine, then tied up, and then injected with two vials of methamphetamine. After the injection, he was strangled.”
Saddler said McGuire’s body was then buried in a shallow grave in the backyard of the Skygusty residence.
However, troopers found the body in a side yard near a field.
Saddler testified the body was originally in the backyard, but had later been moved to the side-yard location.
Upon questioning, Saddler described Larry McClure “as more of an orchestrator” of the crime.
But other suspects also acknowledged roles in the homicide, he said.
“Anna Choudhary admitted she injected Mr. McGuire with the methamphetamine,” Saddler said.
Under cross examination by defense attorney Thomas Evans, Saddler said Choudhary spoke of additional participation in the murder.
“According to Anna Choudhary, she did strike Mr. McGuire with the wine bottle,” Saddler testified.
“Who disposed of the body?” Evans asked.
“It was all three, Sir,” Saddler responded.
In a closing statement, Miller said, “Mr. Larry McClure, Amanda McClure and Anna Choudhary all participated in the intentional murder of John McGuire. They participated in the concealment of Mr. McGuire’s body, and the moving of it to a different location.”
Miller asked that probably cause be found and the case bound over to the grand jury.
Defense attorney Evans gave no closing argument.
Magistrate VanDyke ruled that probably cause was found and that the case be moved on to the grand jury.
No motive for the crime was given during the hearing.
According to the West Virginia State Police sex offender registry, Larry McClure was convicted of first-degree sexual assault in July 1998. His victim was a female between the age of 6 to 12.
Larry McClure served 17 and a half years in prison for the sex offense crime.
