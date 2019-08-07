PRINCETON — Testimony started Tuesday in the trial of a local man charged with the murder of a Princeton woman whose body was found on Christmas Day 2017 in her Mercer Street apartment.
Most of Tuesday morning was spent selecting a jury to hear the case of Roger Lee Lemons Jr., 46, of Princeton. Lemons was charged with first-degree murder after the death of Angela Seal, 33, of 415 Mercer Street. A relative found Seal’s body in her apartment on Christmas Day. Before her death, Seal had gone to Mercer County Magistrate Court to get a domestic violence petition (DVP) against Lemons.
Opening statements and testimony started soon after the jury was seated and sworn in. Attorney David Kelley, who is representing Lemons with attorney William Huffman, said the case against their client was “circumstantial.”
“We want justice for her (Seal) but we want justice for my client, too,” Kelley said. “I think you will have a hard time convicting my client.”
The first witness, Officer S.D. Owens with the Princeton Police Department, was questioned by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Janet Williamson about the DVP order served Dec. 23, 2017 on Lemons. Owens testified that to the best of his recollection, Lemons appeared to be “irritated” by the order and about his belongings at the victim’s apartment.
On cross-examination, Huffman asked Owens if it was police practice when getting a person leaving a residence due to a DVP to get them to their destination. Owens said Lemons was told not to come back to the apartment.
Another witness, John Colbird, was living next to Seal’s apartment in December 2017. He testified that he saw Lemons enter and leave Seal’s apartment on Dec. 24, 2017.
While being cross-examined by Huffman, Colbird said that he went to work on Christmas Eve and spending Christmas Day at his brother’s home. He said that he could have visited his brother’s family after leaving work Christmas Eve. He also stated that the last time he saw Lemons was on Christmas Eve.
A second tenant at 415 Mercer Street, Leonard Mathena, testified that Lemons had lived with Seal for about eight months. When Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler questioned him, Mathena said he saw Lemons enter Seal’s apartment on Dec. 24, 2017, and heard screaming and Lemons’s voice that evening.
During cross-examination, Huffman asked Mathena if police questioned him the day Seal’s body was discovered. Mathena said officers came to his door and he told them what he had heard.
“They looked at me like I didn’t know what I was talking about,” Mathena said.
“They didn’t believe you?” Huffman asked.
“No,” Mathena replied. Mathena also testified that a police detective questioned him in September 2018.
A third witness was Seal’s cousin Jack Hammonds, who testified that he took his cousin to magistrate court to obtain a DVP against Lemons. He said that “she seemed scared” when she told him about her problems with Lemons.
“I told her to keep her room locked and barricaded with something heavy,” Hammonds recalled.
Hammonds said the last time he saw Seal was during a video chat the morning of Dec. 24, 2017. He later sent her a message; he saw that the message had been seen, but received no other contact.
“Were you concerned?” Sitler asked.
“Yes,” Hammonds replied. “I was tempted to go Dec. 24, but my daughter was tired and cranky.”
Hammonds visited the apartment on Christmas Day. Upset, he described how he found her lying face down between her bed and refrigerator. After checking her pulse and finding that she was cold, he ran to his car to call 911.
The trial continues today before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler. Lemons is being held at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.
