Last week, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, reintroduced a bill that would limit a U.S. Senator to two terms (12 years) in office and members of the U.S. House to three two-year terms (six years).
Rep. Ralph Norman, R-South Carolina, is now leading the charge to pass a similar bill in the U.S. House.
However, changing term limits requires a constitutional amendment and must be supported by at least two-thirds of legislators.
According to a 2021 Rasmussen national poll, 87 percent of Republicans, 83 percent of Democrats and 75 percent of Independents support term limits.
But attempts to pass term limits in Congress have never gained any traction among legislators, and that trend seems to continue.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., is not a supporter of term limits.
“I think we are probably going to have a vote on term limits,” she said during an interview on Thursday. “I generally have been opposed to term limits on a couple of bases.”
Experience is one of them.
“I feel like the institutional history, how you are in danger of losing how to do things and how you maneuver the system, it is quite complex,” she said.
Voters already can limit terms if they choose to do so, she added.
“I also think there is an opportunity to be term limited every two years (for representatives), or six years for senators,” Capito said. “People need to get out and vote, and if they want to limit your term they can do that at the ballot box.”
Sen. Tim Kaine’s, D-Va., office issued this statement:
“Senator Kaine does not support Senator Cruz’s term limit bill because he believes voters should be able to choose who they want to represent them in Congress.”
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said that as of right now the resolution is with the Senate Judiciary Committee, but should the bill pass through Judiciary and come to a vote before the full Senate, he will review it closely and take it up for consideration.
Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th District,Va., does not support such a proposal at this time and said:
“I agree that having the opportunity to serve in the House of Representatives is a privilege and not an entitlement. However, if career bureaucrats are not term-limited and elected representatives are, the bureaucrats’ influence can outweigh that of the elected officials. In other words, you cannot drain the swamp if you do not drain the bureaucracy.”
West Virginia Rep. Carol Miller, R-1st District, was not available for comment.
The only term limit in Washington is with the presidency, which is limited to two terms, or eight years.
In West Virginia, only the governor’s position is limited: two terms, or eight years.
In Virginia, the governor can serve only one term, or four years.
