By CHARLES OWENS
and SAMANTHA PERRY
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — A 10th coronavirus case has been reported in Mercer County, and the individual involved contracted the virus through community spread.
In its 5 p.m. update Wednesday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported a 10th COVID-19 case for Mercer County.
The Mercer County Health Department, in its 3 p.m. update, indicated there were only nine coronavirus cases for Mercer County.
Stacy Hicks, a member of the county board of health, later clarified the information after being contacted by the Daily Telegraph.
Hicks said the 10th case is a new case for Mercer County. There was some confusion over the exact number of cases in Mercer County after it was reported over the weekend that an employee of Princeton Health Care had tested positive for the virus. But that employee was not reported as a 10th case for Mercer County.
Hicks said there was no increase in Mercer County numbers from the report of the Princeton Health Care employee because that individual lived in another county, and not Mercer.
“This is a new case,” Hicks said of the 10th COVID-19 infection reported Wednesday evening.
Dr. Randy Stevens, chairman of the county board of health, confirmed the 10th case was the result of community spread of the virus.
Although there are now 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mercer County, eight of those cases involve individuals who have already recovered from the virus and are now out of quarantine.
McDowell County was still reporting six cases Wednesday and Monroe County still had five.
In its 5 p.m. update, the DHHR said there have been 42,784 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,109 positive cases, 41,675 negative results and 40 deaths.
“DHHR has confirmed the death of an 80-year-old male from Kanawha County and a 95-year old female from Wayne County,” Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary said in a prepared statement. “Each tragic death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease. We offer our sincere condolences to this family for their loss.”
According to the DHHR, the number of confirmed cases per county as of 5 p.m. Wednesday are as follows: Barbour (4), Berkeley (143), Boone (3), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (42), Fayette (12), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (9), Hardy (5), Harrison (30), Jackson (129), Jefferson (77), Kanawha (157), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (15), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (10), Nicholas (6), Ohio (27), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (25), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (85), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (39), Wyoming (1).
In neighboring Virginia, Tazewell County was still reporting six cases Wednesday evening, and Buchanan County was still reporting 16 cases. Buchanan County is considered an outbreak site by the Virginia Department of Health, but 15 of the 16 cases in the county involve the Mountain Mission School in Grundy.
Giles County was still reporting four cases Thursday evening, and Bland County still has no cases.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
