WASHINGTON — With a tentative deal reached on a bipartisan infrastructure package, the future of the plan may be in doubt as Pres. Joe Biden is pushing to tie the success of that package in with his overall “human infrastructure” initiative.
A $1.2 trillion agreement based on core infrastructure projects, including highways, bridges, rail, airports and broadband, was reached and several GOP senators worked on the plan as well as Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
Manchin has been pushing for the bipartisan approach and it appeared to be working.
However, Biden and Democratic leaders are pushing to finish their overall package that was initially the $2.25 trillion American Jobs Plan, trimmed by the bipartisan effort to the $1.2 trillion. Democrats have also touted a $1.8 trillion “family plan” and other initiatives that could cost as much as $6 trillion.
According to the Associated Press, Biden now says the bipartisan deal won’t happen unless all Democrats sign on to pass infrastructure as well as the rest of his plan in “tandem” using budget reconciliation, a process that avoids the required 60 votes to pass.
Biden has always said he would push for both, but had not explicitly tied the success of one to the other.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., was quick to react Friday.
“A $6 trillion prearrangement is preposterous and undermines any bipartisan agreement,” she said of a broad total package. “The White House repeatedly moved the goal posts when I was negotiating with them. While I wasn’t surprised to see this happen, I’m frustrated for my colleagues who worked hard to put this together only to have the rug pulled out from underneath them by the president and his staff.”
Manchin, who was one of the key players in the bipartisan move and had said 65 or more Senators may support it, had not yet responded to questions about Biden’s remarks as of Saturday evening.
However, he has in the past expressed skepticism of this support for that broader, far more expensive plan and he made it clear during an interview on Thursday that one plan “can’t be held hostage of the other.”
Manchin said the “human infrastructure” part of the original Biden plan is “another story” to be addresses separately.
“I have no comment on that until I see it,” he said.
But if the rest of Biden’s agenda, the second part of the tandem, is brought up for the budget reconciliation process, Manchin’s vote will be needed to have the 50-50 tie, broken by Vice President Kamala Harris.
Manchin will once again be in the spotlight as well as be in a position to negotiate the content of the second package.
Capito, as have other GOP senators, has repeatedly opposed the larger plan, saying in a a virtual interview Thursday she is “adamantly opposed” to it and it’s way too expensive and will result in tax hikes.
“It would have devastating effects on the economy,” she said.
But Capito was open to support the infrastructure plan, saying she needs to see the details “before I can fully embrace this.”
Capito, who is ranking member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, also said her committee writes the laws related to the infrastructure legislation.
“We need to make sure we are on the same page,” she said. “I am in a wait and see position.”
Both Manchin and Capito made it clear an infrastructure plan is “a good thing” for West Virginia and will include money for the Coalfields Expressway, King Coal Highway and badly needed broadband.
Whether that is now in serious jeopardy remains uncertain.
An article in Politico said that by Friday afternoon, “the fury over the president’s remarks had subsided for some after an afternoon phone call between the key Senate negotiators on the package. But others remain frustrated, and the episode underscores the delicate nature of both the deal itself and the relationships among the principals involved. Even for Biden — who proudly touts his capacity to glad-hand — it has proven difficult to maintain consensus among a small group of moderate senators from both parties.”
According to the online political website The Hill, a readout was released on the content of a Friday conversation between Biden and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ari., one of the bipartisan plan negotiators.
“The President reiterated strong support for both the Bipartisan Infrastructure bill and a reconciliation bill containing the American Families Plan moving forward on a two-track system, as he said yesterday when meeting the press with the bipartisan group of ten Senators. These are two critical priorities to the President that he wants to see advance through the legislative process as quickly as possible, pass as quickly as possible, and be presented to him for signing as quickly as possible,” the White House readout said.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said on Friday that support in the House for the bipartisan infrastructure bill is dependent on passing the reconciliation package, referring to the more liberal wing of Democrats balking if that package is not included.
But Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., who was part of the bipartisan negotiation effort, was more pragmatic about the issue, saying during a Washington Post interview: “Have you ever seen one of these agreements that doesn’t have two or three of these twists or turns before it becomes law?”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.