PRINCETON — A Tennessee man has been arrested on child pornography charges that involved a victim from Mercer County.
Ronnie David Hogue, 31, of Southside, Tenn., was extradited to Mercer County Wednesday following his April 20 arrest by deputies with the Montgomery County, Tenn., Sheriff’s Department, Detective-Sergeant S.A. Sommers, with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, said.
“The victim and crime are in Mercer County,” Sommers said. “He utilized the internet to make contact with the victim and perpetrate the crime.”
Sommers said Hogue is charged with use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor, employment or use of a minor to produce obscene matter, use of a minor in filming sexually explicit conduct and distribution and exhibiting a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Hogue was arrested on warrants obtained by Sommers. He is currently incarcerated at Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.
