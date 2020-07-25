GARY — Gary City Hall saw plenty of activity Friday as a local residents came to pick up bottled water and water hauled in tankers to make up for the service that was lost when a crucial pump stopped working earlier this week.
More than 500 of the customers depending on a local water system suddenly found themselves without service when a pump broke down. Businesses and civic organizations have been donating bottled water to help the citizens while the National Guard and the City of Welch Public Works Department sent water tankers.
Becky Riggins, who lives in the Thorpe area near Gary, came to city hall Friday afternoon for water. She knew there was a problem when “half a finger” of water was coming out of her faucets.
A local water tank keep her community supplied when the system failed, but the tank was empty by Wednesday.
“The people in Gary didn’t have it a couple of days before us,” Riggins said.
Near the Gary Volunteer Fire Department’s quarters, Gary resident Chester Trent using a West Virginia National Guard tanker to fill some water jugs. He had just moved into a home.
“This will be the third day, I think,” he said when asked how long his home had been without water. “I had to come here to get water to wash dishes and such. I caught rain water to flush the commode.”
Another Gary resident, Elsie McCoy, stopped at city hall to pick up some water.
“It’s been rough,” she said. “They brought me a couple of jugs last night. I appreciate that so much.”
Christy Bell, who works at the McDowell County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, stopped at city hall and waited while some bottled water was loaded into her pickup truck. City workers and volunteers were taking precautions including masks and social distancing.
“Well, I bought quite a bit,” she replied when asked how she was coping without running water. “I get creek water to flush the commode, and I’ll probably have to rent a room to take a shower, but we’ll make it.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
