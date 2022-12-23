A powerful winter storm sent temperatures tumbling Friday in Bluefield as snow and dangerous wind chills caused holiday travel headaches.
A high of 1 degrees was reported Friday at the Mercer County Airport at 9:40 a.m., Amanda Sava, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg said .
Sava said temperatures will fall Friday to -2 in the daytime and then to about -7 tonight. She said wind chills in the Bluefield area will be as low as - 25 tonight.
Sava said a wind chill warning for Bluefield remains in effect through Saturday afternoon.
The gusty winds will subside later Saturday but temperatures will remain frigid. Sava said a high of about 10 degrees is expected Saturday, Christmas Eve, for Bluefield.
"But at least it will be clear," she said "It will feel a little bit warmer."
Sava said some snow could remain on the ground through Christmas Eve and Christmas since temperatures will remain frigid both days.
A warming station is opening now at the Karen Preservati Center on Maple Street off of Stafford Drive, according to Mercer County Emergency Services Director Keith Gunnoe. It is next door to the Princeton Rescue Squad.
"We're going to go ahead and get the warming center open," Gunnoe said before noon.
The warming center will be open until Sunday. The Arctic temperatures arrived about 12 hours earlier than expected, Gunnoe said.
The Bluefield Union Mission will also serve as a warming station if needed, Gunnoe said.
Tazewell County Emergency Services will have a series of warming stations which will be activated Friday morning. People in Tazewell, Va. who need assistance can call Tazewell 911 at its non-emergency number, 276-988-0645. Warming stations will be in the following locations:
• Bandy Volunteer Fire Department at 3286 Bandy Road, Bandy, Va. 276-598-4706 or 276-596-9033.
• Clearfork Volunteer Fire Department at 7146 Clearfork Road, Bastian, Va. 276-970-5271 or 276-988-3473.
• Thompson Valley Volunteer Fire Department at 8905 Thompson Valley, Tazewell, Va. 276-988-4435.
• Burke’s Garden Volunteer Fire Department at 6164 Burke’s Garden, Tazewell, Va. 276-472-2691.
• Tazewell County Volunteer Fire Department at the Fuller Perry Building, Fairgrounds Road, Tazewell, Va. 276-264-0984.
• Richlands Police Department, 1851 Crandell Drive, Richlands, Va. 276-964-9134.
• Jewell Ridge Volunteer Fire Department. 805 Jewell Main Road, Jewell Ridge, Va. 276-881-8304 or 276-596-0362.
In McDowell County, plans were made for warming stations. People seeking a warming station will be able to call the 911 center at 304-436-4106, said 911 Deputy Director Bobby Bowman. The county’s warming station partners were notified Wednesday morning and will be open if needed.
A winter weather advisory and wind chill warning issued by the National Weather Service as Arctic air gripped the Mercer County and Tazewell County Va, area are curren
At least two power outages were reported Friday by Appalachian Power impacting some customers in Mercer and McDowell counties.
One outage involved 151 customers and another involved 19. A restoration time was not immediately announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.