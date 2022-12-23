Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Temperatures will fall quickly leading to a flash freeze of liquid on the ground as well. * WHERE...In Virginia, Tazewell, Smyth and Grayson Counties. In West Virginia, Mercer and Summers Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. This will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&