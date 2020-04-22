RICHLANDS, Va. — The Child Abuse Reporting and Enforcement Center of Southwest Virginia or CARE Center, a children’s advocacy center located in Richlands, VA, serving Tazewell, Russell, and Buchanan counties, announced Monday that it is the first children’s advocacy center in Virginia to create the first ever tele-forensic interview process.
CARE Center opened January 2019 and has served more than one hundred children.
During normal protocol, CARE Center offers a face to face forensic interview by a specialized forensic interviewer to children who have been victims of physical or sexual abuse, CARE Center Executive Director April Morefield. Children that come to the center can share their story of victimization in a child friendly setting while other partnering agencies working the case watch the interview from another room.
This process is now practiced across the nation and is a child-centered approach to child abuse cases resulting in a reduction in the amount of trauma a child often experiences when asked to share his or her story of abuse multiple times, she said.
CARE has done three of these interviews since the technique became available April 13, she told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. The video used is not live streamed, so outside parties cannot join in.
“They’re very safe,” Morefield said.
Even though communities in CARE’s area are under stay-at-home orders, child abuse and neglect is continuing.
“Unfortunately child abuse and serious neglect do not slow down even in the face of a pandemic. Protecting children and investigating allegations of abuse must go on,” Morefield said. “Children are currently without their normal resources of school, church, and community. Their voices still need to be heard. We had to come up with a way to continue to serve children while following the federal, state, and local guidelines for social distancing. This meant doing an interview via camera with no face to face contact. Tele-forensic interviewing is working. Children are being heard and helped. Closing CARE Center’s doors is simply not an option for us. We are an essential service for children.”
Tele-forensic interviewing is conducted by the child speaking with a trained interviewer on a screen through a live video conference, rather than having the trained interviewer in the room with the child. The family of the child victim brings the child to the CARE Center and either the CPS social worker or the law enforcement investigator working the case walks the child from their car through the back door of the center directly into the interview room where the interviewer is already on a television screen.
“The interview process begins as usual when the child enters the room. Nothing has changed about our interview technique, other than a person is on a television screen rather than in person. It is still a legally defendable interview for court purposes,” Morefield said. “Most children are accustomed to being in front of a television screen. They are comfortable. Each interview we have conducted thus far has been successful. Each child has disclosed their story of abuse.”
CARE Center anticipates conducting tele-forensic interviewing throughout the summer or until social distancing restrictions are lifted. At that point, they will resume their normal interviewing protocol, Morefield stated.
