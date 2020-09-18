RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health has reported the first COVID-19 death of an adolescent in the state.
Although few details will be released, the Virginia Department of Health said the teenager was a resident in the Southside Health District, which includes counties south and west of Roanoke.
“We were extremely saddened to learn of the loss of the state’s first adolescent with COVID-19. On behalf of all of us at Virginia Department of Health, I extend sincere condolences to the teenager’s family and loved ones,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “No age group is immune from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this unfortunate event, along with the increasing numbers of coronavirus cases we are seeing in some areas of the Commonwealth, is a reminder that we all need to do our part to help slow the spread of virus in the community.”
This fatality will be reflected on the data dashboard update for Saturday.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.