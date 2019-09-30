PRINCETON — Teen country music sensation, EmiSunshine will perform at The Room Upstairs in Princeton on Oct. 3.
Emi is only fifteen-years-old, but about to debut her fifth album on Oct. 18, after attracting national attention since she was nine, appearing on “The Today Show,” NBC’s “Little Big Shots,” “Pickler & Ben,” and elsewhere, including 14 performances at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, as well as performances at major festivals like CMA Fest and MerleFest. Rolling Stone named her among “10 New Country Artists You Need to Know.”
According to a press release, her new album, “Family Wars,” by EmiSunshine and The Rain, is about peace, which might seem strange, considering that it addresses domestic violence, terrorism and political corruption. But the songs are also about how the world’s problems might be fixed if people could just learn to get along.
“The album is about working through different types of conflicts,” Emi said in a press release. “I’m just voicing my opinion about what I see going on in the world, but hopefully in a way that won’t offend. I’m looking at problems and trying to make something beautiful out of them.”
In addition to previewing some songs off her new album at her performance at The Room Upstairs, Emi will conduct a Q and A with students before the show.
Emi is from east Tenn. and is from a family of musicians. In fact, her band, The Rain is made up of her father, Randall Hamilton, bass, her brother, John Hamilton, mandolin and guitar and “Uncle” Bobby Hill, drums. As a young girl, she began writing songs with her mother, Alisha Hamilton, and is now co-writing with established songwriters in Nashville.
In an interview with The Bluefield Daily Telegraph, Emi said that she started to get interested in music at only five-years-old and started playing the ukulele at age seven. Also at age seven, she released her first album.
“I have grown over time, I have learned more, getting to experience different places and people around me,” Emi said. “For me, this album is way more personalized, with the songs. The songs are closer to me and I am so very proud of that I have gotten to write with different people.”
The teen has toured internationally with trips to Canada and France. She said she gets a different reaction from everyone. Some people are shocked that she is on tour full time and other times people take offense, saying that she is not able to “be a kid.”
“In reality, I get to do so much and have an education and be able to learn from all the place that I have been as well,” Emi said.
EmiSunshine likes to describe her music as Americana, not completely country music.
“I would not strictly call it country because I grew up with so many influences from Dolly Parton, to the Grateful Dead, so my influences are a lot of different things so my music became a lot of different things,” Emi said. “It is really just a fun thing to go by.”
Emi is very excited for her new album to be available. She said she drew inspiration from the world around her and admitted that she wrote about some uncomfortable topics, but they are important topics.
“In the world we live in, there are so many different inspirations, you can look around, turn on the news and see so many different things that are going on,” Emi said. “I draw from that because I have not lived much yet. I want to write things that are going to inspire people. I think a lot of the time we as a society do not think about what we are saying.”
As for her stage name, EmiSunshine, it is actually very similar to her real name, Emilie Sunshine Hamilton. Her family had a friend named Sunshine that they wanted to name her after, and her nickname was always “Emi.”
EmiSunshine is excited to play in Princeton on Oct. 3. Though she has been to W.Va. before, she always loves playing in a new place and giving them a “pleasant surprise.”
“Expect a lot of story songs, expect a lot of banter between me and my family, they’re a little bit crazy if you ask me,” Emi said, laughingly. “We have a lot of fun on stage, we like to put you through an emotional roller coaster so we will leave you laughing or crying.”
EmiSunshine will perform on Thursday, October 3, at The Room Upstairs, 865 Mercer St, Princeton, W.Va. Tickets are $15 and can be reserved by visiting https://theroomupstairs.net/tickets or calling 304-425-6425. Emi will conduct a Q&A with students before the show, at a time to be announced. For details, please call the theater.
Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
