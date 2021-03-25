POCAHONTAS, Va. — Historic structures that stood for more than a century are going down after time and the elements started bringing their bricks down and turning them into safety hazards.
The Cricket and the neighboring Elkhorn in downtown Pocahontas were built in the mid-1880s, Mayor Ben Gibson said Wednesday. Pieces were falling off the structures, and a back wall had collapsed.
“The buildings were condemned a while back,” Gibson recalled. “For the past five years, they’ve been condemned. Bricks were falling off the top and it was a safety hazard.”
The town did a tax sale on the property and it was purchased by an individual from North Carolina, Gibson said. The building’s had been privately owned and were not the town’s property.
“And the new owner was required to tear it down,” he added, stating that was a condition of the sale.
One building near the Cricket has been left standing.
“He owns the very last building there. He removed the other buildings to protect the one last building he had,” Gibson stated.
Gibson said that he did not know what sort of plans the property’s new owner was considering. The mayor declined to give the new owner’s name.
“Right now, it’s just a cleanup effort. Once it’s cleaned up, he will evaluate the situation. He will see whether it needs water or sewer,” Gibson added.
While the Cricket and the Elkhorn were part of the town’s history and the community had a sentimental attachment to them, the town had to consider the public’s safety, too.
“It outweighed the historical value of the property, “ Gibson said. “It’s sad for history, but it’s positive for the future of Pocahontas.”
The site was evaluated in 2009 for possible restoration, but the estimated price for restoring both buildings was close to $3.3 million, he recalled. A similar evaluation of the town’s opera house came up with a $3.7 million price for restoration.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.