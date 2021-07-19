BLUEFIELD — As it stands right now, employees of the Coca-Cola Consolidated distribution facility in Bluewell will be going on strike after their current contract expires on July 28.
Ken Hall, president of Teamsters Local 175, said Monday negotiations with the company had ended and he was not optimistic they would resume before July 28.
“They gave us a final offer … and they claim they are not able to meet any more,” he said. “I am not very optimistic. This company, you can never figure out what this company is doing. They are not very consistent.”
That "final offer" was rejected unanimously by employees at the facility Monday.
A strike will impact the 24 employees there and can disrupt the delivery of sodas and other Coke products to local stores, he added.
The company is proposing significant increases to the amount that employees pay for their health insurance plan despite the fact that major changes were made to their health insurance only one year ago, he said.
Hall said Coca-Cola is also offering nearly 20 percent less in wage increases for their hourly employees compared to similarly situated employees at the company’s Charleston West Virginia branch.
During the last negotiations in 2018, Bluefield employees were forced to strike briefly and extended the picket lines to all union locations in West Virginia, much like what happened in 2000 when Coke members were on strike for 21 weeks.
In addition to Coke and Diet Coke, Hall said they distribute hundreds of other packages including Monster Energy, Dasani, and Powerade.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
