By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
PRINCETON — Two new COVID-19 cases have been reported within the Mercer County School system.
According to the Mercer County Board of Education, the PikeView High School volleyball team and coaches have been placed under quarantine due to exposure to a student athlete outside of Mercer County who tested positive for COVID-19.
The board of education didn’t indicate what volleyball game led to the positive exposure, and what other team was involved.
The school system also confirmed Monday a positive COVID-19 case involving a teacher at Athens School.
In a statement, the school system said students and staff known to be exposed have been quarantined. The school system said the Mercer County Health Department will conduct further contact tracing. The statement said a deep cleaning and disinfecting of all affected areas will be completed.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.