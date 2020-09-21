By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
TAZEWELL, Va. — School officials in Tazewell County confirmed two COVID-19 cases Monday, one involving a school system employee in the Bluefield area and a second involving a teacher observer in the Tazewell area.
In both instances, individuals who may have been exposed to the virus have been ordered to quarantine by the Tazewell County Health Department. Both cases were confirmed Monday by School Superintendent Dr. Chris Stacy.
The Tazewell case involved a teacher observer and potential exposure to the virus in a classroom setting. The news was announced only hours after school officials had confirmed that a school employee in the Bluefield area also had tested positive for COVID-19 in an unrelated exposure.
Stacy said the school system received notification Sunday evening that a teacher observer who was observing in the Tazewell area had tested positive for COVID-19.
Stacy said the Tazewell County Health Department was immediately notified.
Stacy said the health department, utilizing class rosters and class layout maps, conducted contact tracing and have notified any person believed to have been exposed.
“These individuals will remain in isolation until the health department deems it is safe for their return,” Stacy said in a prepared statement Monday. “Those in quarantine are there for safety precautions. This does not imply that anyone other than the observer has tested positive.”
Stacy said any school in Tazewell County that had exposure underwent a deep cleaning over the weekend, some of which lasted late into the night Sunday.
“I encourage everyone to continue to be diligent in the mitigation strategies we have in place, which includes hand washing, wearing a mask and social distancing,” Stacy said. “I also reiterate that through contact tracing, the Tazewell County Health Department did communicate with everyone that had possible exposure. If you were not contacted it was deemed you or your child were not at risk of exposure.”
A second unrelated exposure was reported in the Bluefield area as well involving a school employee. Stacy said school officials were advised over the weekend of a positive case with an employee in the Bluefield area.
“We have implemented our procedures in our reopening plan and maintained closer communication with local health officials,” Stacy added in a second prepared statement. “This includes, at a minimum, increased sanitization, awareness, communication and other safety measures. We have also been working with our local health officials to assist with contact tracing in order to notify those who were possibly exposed to this individual.”
Stacy said the school employee who tested positive in the Bluefield case also is in isolation, and those who were possibly exposed will remain in quarantine, as required by the school system’s reopening plan.
Stacy said the Tazewell County Health Department has contacted everyone with possible exposure in the Bluefield case. He didn’t say if the school employee in question was a teacher or someone else who worked in another part of the school system.
“Despite our best efforts, we also understand and appreciate that there will continue to be confirmed cases in our schools and our communities,” Stacy added. “Our schools will remain open, consistent with our plan and guidance from local health officials and governmental agencies. Our students, families, teachers, administration and staff are commended for the creative and extensive efforts that they have taken to ensure that health screenings, facial coverings, social distancing and other preventive measures are followed.”
This is the second school employee in the Bluefield area to test positive for COVID-19 in Tazewell County. The first exposure was confirmed last month, also in the Bluefield area, and led to several individuals also having to quarantine.
So far to date Tazewell County has reported 255 confirmed COVID-19 cases with two virus-related deaths. It is not known how many of those cases are considered active and how many have recovered from the virus since that information is not provided by the Virginia Department of Health.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.