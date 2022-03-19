TAZEWELL VA — Thirty-four Tazewell County Career and Technical Center (TCCTC) students competed in the SkillsUSA district level contests this year held at both Tazewell County Career and Technical Center in Tazewell, Virginia and Smyth Career and Technology Center in Marion, Virginia. Tazewell County students competed against students from Smyth, Carroll, Wythe, Greyson, and Washington Counties as well as the city of Bristol, Virginia.
TCCTC would like to congratulate the winners from Tazewell County Public Schools: Carpentry, 1st place Troy Bradshaw and 2nd place Max Byrd; Cabinetmaking 1st place Adam Justice and 2nd place Nathaniel Pruitt; Diesel Equipment Technology, 1st place Jayden Keene, 2nd place Patrick Rowe, and 3rd place Joshua Taylor; Power Equipment Technology, 1st place Jonathan Sullivan and 2nd place Travis Crouse; Marine Service Technology, 1st place Ryan Perkins and 2nd place Landon Baldwin; Motorcycle Technology, 1st place Zack Stinson and 2nd place Kaleb Matney; Team Works, 4th place Ethan Deel, Matthew Helton, Jerry McCoy, and Richard Sarver; Welding 2nd place Tylan Tatum and 4th place Kaiden Fowler; Criminal Justice, 3rd place Ethan Kiser; Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair, 1st place Avery Keen and 5th place Nikolas Prater; Bricklaying, 1st place Nick Sargent; Masonry, 1st place Samuel Kennedy; Barbering, 1st place Tiffany Childress; Esthetics, 1st place Savannah Shouse with model Braelyn Honaker; and Nail Care, 1st place Brianna Lawson with model Brianna Hess.
TCCTC principal Cynthia Hurley notes, “SkillsUSA not only provides our students with an opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge and skills in the competitive arena, but also provides our students leadership opportunities that can impact the rest of their lives. We are very proud of the dedication of each of these students as they hone their craft in order to become the next generation workforce. They have so much to offer. ”
The SkillsUSA district competitions hosted at Tazewell County Career and Technical Center on January 31, 2022, would not have been possible without the generous support of business and industry partners. Keystone Automotive donated 20 fenders and various prizes for the Automotive Refinishing contest, Kenneth Joyce of Woodhaven Cabinetry donated all wood for the Cabinetmaking contest, and Senator Travis Hackworth of Twin Enterprises donated all materials for the carpentry contest. In addition, we would like to thank the following gentlemen for giving of their time to judge the various contests: Kenneth Joyce and Doug Roberts (Cabinetmaking), Gary Jackson and Joe Hess (Carpentry), and Eulis Patrick, Keaton Lowe, Dylan Mays, Josh, Smith, and Ronnie Blankenship (Automotive Refinishing and Collision Repair).
“The amount of work that these students put into their trade is always amazing. But, seeing them come out of their shells when the pressure is on is what makes this contest time the most rewarding time of my school year, “ said TCCTC SkillsUSA Lead Advisor, Sarah Cooke.
Moving forward, 24 Tazewell County Career and Technical students will set their sights on the State SkillsUSA competition which will be held in Virginia Beach, Virginia on April 8-10, 2022.
