TAZEWELL, Va. — The Tazewell County Career and Technical Center officially opened their new Robotics Welding Lab Tuesday for adults and high school students.
For high school students the Mechatronics program will offer an introduction into advanced manufacturing, and once the students finish the program, they are qualified for an entry-level technician position or can put the credit towards a further degree.
The adult class will offer welder certification courses that will fast track an upgrade in skills as an employed technician.
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., spoke at the opening about the importance of skills jobs in Tazewell County and the Southwest Virginia region in order to create opportunities for future generations.
“Part of what we are doing today is if you have educational opportunities in your own backyard, you’re more likely going to stay in your own backyard,” said Griffith. “Keeping our young people here and helping them with vocational skills will contribute to the economic health of our region, bring in more new job announcements, and it will keep our young people here because we have jobs here.”
Griffith also talked about the need for local, available educational opportunities for people who are more hands-on learners rather than book learners.
This program will help create more local job opportunities for those people who do not want to leave the area.
“We need to continue to look for more opportunities to train our young people, our citizens in our communities,” said Griffith.
Griffith said occupations like welding will always be in-demand within our society.
“We need a workforce trained in occupations that are in-demand today and will be in-demand tomorrow rather than just sending students off to other areas and hope they come back,” Griffith said.
Tazewell County Schools Superintendent Chris Stacy also noted how great of an opportunity this is for Tazewell and surrounding areas.
“Today is not only a great opportunity for Tazewell County but also Bland County because we have students that come here from Bland as well,” Stacy said. “This is an important day as we open up the workforce to our students.”
Along with Stacy and Griffith, Board of Supervisors chairman Aaron Gillespie and Tazewell County Administrator Eric Young both expressed their excitement for the opportunities that the Robotics Welding Lab will bring to the region.
Young also talked about the process of getting the grant that made this program possible.
“We applied for this grant in 2019, and since then, we’ve had some troubles through the process with the pandemic, but we got through it. We are so excited about today because its been a long time coming,” said Young.
For more information about the Mechatronics program, contact the TCCTC at 276-988-2529.
— Contact Kassidy Brown at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
