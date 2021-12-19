TAZEWELL, Va. — A member of the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office recently graduated from the FBI National Academy after 11 rigorous weeks of classes and training.
Capt. Jonathan Hankins of the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office graduated Dec. 16 from the FBI National Academy, according to Sheriff Brian Hieatt.
The FBI National Academy was founded in 1935 and is considered the most prestigious Executive Law Enforcement Leadership Academy in the world. This academy is designed to not only develop officers’ leadership skills but build them physically as well, there are officers, deputies, and troopers from all over the world trained in this academy, Hieatt said. Each student is required to pass an extensive background check, as well as a physical fitness test and must be sponsored by an FBI representative.
While physical fitness is high on the list of priorities, the academic standard at the FBI Academy is every bit as strenuous. As part of the training students take six college level courses of instruction, and Hankins took classes including Breaking Barriers and Building Community, Communications Skills for Law Enforcement Leaders, Critical Incident Leadership/Crisis Negotiations, Essentials for Law Enforcement Executives, Fitness in Law Enforcement and Managing the Law Enforcement Image. All of these classes garnered college credits and two of them garnered Graduate level credits for a total of 17 college credits through the University of Virginia.
There were 128 students in this class with Hankins with classmates from all over the globe including Spain and the United Arab Emirates. Other agencies included LAPD, NYPD, Capitol Police, Dallas Sheriff’s Office, Honolulu PD, West Virginia State Police, San Diego PD and the New Jersey State Police just to name a few, Hieatt said.
“Attending this training will allow me to develop a network of law enforcement professionals across the world that I can reach out to for advice, we have developed friendships that will last a life time,” Hankins stated.
Some of the physical fitness challenges that were put in front of each of the students included: The 50 Mile challenge, 6 smaller challenges that culminated with the “Yellow Brick Road”, a 6.1 mile challenge that included 14 obstacles. Some of the obstacles included rope climbs, cargo net climbs, jumping through windows and many more.
“The physical fitness challenges were difficult,” Hankins said. “I had begun preparing in February 2021 and soon learned I could have done so much more to prepare myself physically.”
“We couldn’t be prouder of Capt. Hankins and what he has accomplished. It is our belief he is the first law enforcement professional from Tazewell County chosen to attend the National Academy.”, Hieatt stated. “The knowledge and training he has obtained will benefit all the citizens of Tazewell County. Capt. Hankins will return to his normally assigned duties on Dec. 20, if you see him out and about join us in welcoming him home.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
