TAZEWELL, Va. — Deputies arrested Tazewell County woman Monday and charged her with felony abuse and neglect after her autistic son was found in a home containing dog feces.
The sheriff’s office sought Tami Faith Compton, 41, after following an investigation involving her 14-year-old autistic son being abandoned at a residence in the Thompson Valley area, according to a statement the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office released Monday.
The juvenile was found alone for a suspected minimum of five days without any supervision and minimal amount of food. Investigating officers also reported the residence where the child was staying was contaminated with large amounts of dog feces.
Compton contacted Cpl. S. Davis with the sheriff’s office Monday after learning that authorities were searching for her and made arrangements to turn herself in, investigators said. Compton was taken into custody and booked on a felony charge of abuse/neglect of a child with reckless disregard.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
