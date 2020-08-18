TAZEWELL, Va. — Parents having problems with the technology and devices needed for learning away from the classroom now have contacts they can call when they need help.
Classes resumed Monday in Tazewell County, but not all students are returning to their brick-and-mortar schools. Many are staying home and receiving their lessons online. Families who are unfamiliar with the devices now have people they can call when they have questions.
Tazewell County Public Schools has assigned building level technology facilitators at each school in the school system, according to a release issued Monday by the school system.
The building level facilitators, which in most cases are the school librarians, are the first point of contact for parents and students who are having technical difficulties with devices or technology used for distance learning. Parents are encouraged to call their child’s home school and ask for the building level facilitator for troubleshooting assistance.
Parents can also email the building level facilitators with the information provided below, according to the press release.
“If the building level facilitator can not answer your specific questions, they can refer you to the appropriate hardware or software technician for further assistance,” school officials said. “Please note that each building level facilitator has daily duties within their school and will return calls and emails as quickly as possible each day.”
The building level facilitators for each school are as follows:
• Abbs Valley Elementary, Allie Durham, adurham@tcpsva.org, phone 276-945-5969.
• Cedar Bluff Elementary, Lindsey Buchanan, lbuchanan@tcpsva.org, phone 276-963-5765.
• Dudley Primary School, Susan Higginbotham, shigginbotham@tcpsva.org, phone 276-326-1507.
• Graham High School, Laura Blevins, lblevins@tcpsva.org, phone 276-326-1235.
• Graham Intermediate, Jillian McCoy, jmccoy@tcpsva.org, phone 276-326-3737.
• Graham Middle School, Marci Payne, mpayne@tcpsva.org, phone 276-326-1101.
• Richlands Elementary, Diane Kinder, dkinder@tcpsva.org, phone 276-964-4278.
• Richlands High School, Angie Patrick, apatrick@tcpsva.org, phone 276-964-4762.
• Richlands Middle School, Tamitha Durham, tdurham@tcpsva.org, phone 276-963-5370.
• Tazewell County Career and Technical Center, Michelle Brown, mdbrown@tcpsva.org, phone 276-988-2529.
• Tazewell High School, Shayna McGinnis, smcginnis@tcpsva.org, phone 276-988-6502.
• Tazewell Intermediate School, Leanna Collins, lcollins@tcpsva.org, phone 276-988-4510.
• Tazewell Middle School, Beth Mullins, bmullins@tcpsva.org, phone 276-988-6513.
• Tazewell Primary School, Savannah Shupe, sshupe@tcpsva.org, phone 276-988-4411.
“We want to provide technical support for our online learners and their parents just as we do for our in-person students and teachers. By creating a multi-level system of response, we are hoping to meet the needs in as timely a manner as possible,” said Tazewell County Technology Director Cynthia Beavers.
“Parents are also encouraged to visit the Tazewell County Public School’s website at tcpsva.org and click on the Technology quick link located under the photo slider on the website to view helpful tutorials and resources guides,” Beavers said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
