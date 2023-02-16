TAZEWELL, Va. — Making it easier for those who need to take a test to earn a particular certification without having to travel far from home to do it is the primary reason Renee Perkins opened the Tazewell Tester Center to provide proctoring services for a variety of professions and employers requiring pre-employment exams or certifications.
Tazewell Test Center was a recent recipient of a $10,000 Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) Seed Capital Matching Grant.
“The Tazewell Test Center offers a unique service in our area by facilitating testing for a variety of professions and certifications which oftentimes residents need in order to secure employment,” said Jonathan Belcher, VCEDA executive director/general counsel. “The business projects one full-time and one part-time job within two years.”
Exams available to be proctored include academic, those for certification/professional associations, federal agencies, government/state licensing agencies and IT certifications to name a few. In its first six months of operation, the test center proctored exams for Virginia Waterworks and Wastewater, CompTIA, Evaluation Systems, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, Microsoft, FBI, IRS, American Academy of Nurse Practitioners Board, Department Of Professional and Occupational Regulations Board and others, VCEDA officials said.
The test center, located at 165 Chamber Drive — inside the chamber building in Tazewell — officially opened last October and proctors exams routinely for PSI, Pearson Vue, Kryterion and Meazure Learning. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., however appointments for testing outside those hours are available by calling 276-970-4141 or by emailing tazewelltestcenter@redroofhome.org to schedule a time.
“The mission of the Tazewell Test Center is to provide reliable test monitoring service, adhering to a strict code of ethics regarding all test materials,” Perkins said. “We facilitate and proctor exam sessions to clients in a controlled environment that cultivates integrity.”
Perkins said the VCEDA grant had made it possible for her to pursue her business plan.
“Without the VCEDA grant, I could not be at this point,” she stated.
She said she has plans to use the VCEDA funds to make renovations to the testing space, which she said further serve to make the testing experience better for her clients. A better ventilation system, comfortable seating and the addition of another testing cubicle, she said are among those improvements.
Perkins worked with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Southwest Virginia Community College (SWCC) in developing her application to VCEDA and received a letter of support from the Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority.
“The SBDC at Southwest Virginia Community College staff was happy to work with Ms. Perkins to help develop a business plan and financial projections necessary for the seed capital grant application,” said Margie Douglass, SBDC program manager at SWCC.
For additional information about the test center, interested persons may also visit the test center website at tazewelltestcenter.org.
