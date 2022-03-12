TAZEWELL, Va. — A Tazewell, Va., teacher has been arrested and is facing 176 counts related to child pornography.
Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said during a press conference Friday morning that John Michael Sharpe, 30, of Tazewell, who had been a teacher in Tazewell High and Middle schools, has been charged with 148 counts of possession of child pornography, 27 counts of enticement or solicitation of a minor for child pornography and one count of electronic procurement.
Hieatt said Sharpe had been a teacher for four years and the school system has been “very cooperative” in the investigation.
Only one victim is related to these charges so far, but the investigation is continuing, he added.
“Most of the activities we investigated involved things outside the school system,” he said. “We did notify the school system and Dr. Stacy (Superintendent Chris Stacy) and the schools were very good to work with.”
The investigation started in December 2021 and revolved around allegations of inappropriate relationships with students, he said, with Det. Sgt. Michelle Conklin in charge of the investigation.
“This past week, she presented her case to a Tazewell County grand jury and it came back as a true bill on the charges.”
Hieatt said Sharpe has been arraigned with a $10,000 secure bond. As of Friday, Sharpe was still being processed at the Tazewell County Courthouse.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Plaster said Sharpe could be facing a total of 2,280 years in prison considering the maximum penalties on all charges, which are Class 6 felonies, and a mandatory minimum of 260 years if convicted on all charges.
The bond was not any higher, he said, probably because there was no touching or violence, only communication by electronic means, and Sharpe has no criminal history.
Plaster said the community has “every right to be concerned” and that is why the information was released as soon as possible.
“Needless to say, this case is a tragedy,” he said. “Although no physical relationship or violence is alleged at this point, this is an ongoing investigation. This is a story about broken trust, trust a young girl placed in an adult, a person in authority, a person who held a position that she had been taught to respect and revere, a person that she trusted to protect her, not to exploit her.”
Plaster said social media can do “good things,” but it also can open the door for predators.
He also urged parents to be vigilant in monitoring contacts and “if you suspect anything, it’s okay to ask questions. Talk to your child.”
Plaster also said he hopes people are disturbed by this case and the severity of the penalties.
“I hope that it is staggering, I hope it is shocking and I hope it discourages anyone from committing a crime like this,” he said. “Our community trusted John Sharpe with simple and basic professional access to our children and he betrayed that trust.”
Plaster said Sharpe violated a “sacred trust” the school system and community placed on him and he exercised “horrific judgment” and breached that trust.
Both Plaster and Hieatt urged any students or former students who may have been contacted by Sharpe inappropriately to call the Sheriff’s Office.
Hieatt said Sharpe, who is a Tazewell native and graduated from Tazewell High School, had previously taught in West Virginia schools before coming to Tazewell but had no criminal record.
Plaster said the charges are an indictment against John Sharpe, not Tazewell County Public Schools.
“In fact … Tazewell County Schools were very cooperative throughout this process, throughout this investigation,” he said. “When we asked for information it was provided, when we asked to speak to potential witnesses, they came forward … All indications are at this point that Tazewell County Schools did nothing wrong in this situation.”
Tazewell County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Stacy released a statement on the arrest.
“The welfare and safety of our students is the top priority in Tazewell County Public Schools,” he said. “Our school board has strong policies and expectations in place in order to provide students such a secure educational environment, including the expectation that all employees will serve as role models at all times to the children we serve. We hold all employees to high standards of conduct and share in the concern over the allegations.”
Stacy said the school system will continue to “cooperate and work with law enforcement and other agencies involved in this matter.”
“While we cannot comment specifically on personnel matters, I can share with you that our school division is also reviewing the situation and treating it with the seriousness it deserves,” he said. “In the interest of the safety of our students, to preserve the integrity of the information, and without any prejudgement, I can confirm that the staff member has been relieved from his duties as this investigation is pending. We remain committed to our school family and to making decisions that are in the best interests of our students.”
Plaster applauded the Sheriff’s’ Department for their efforts as well as Stacy and the school system for their cooperation.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
