TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County residents are scheduled to get a chance to sound off on a proposal to increase the sales tax on cigarettes.
A public hearing on the issue is set for tonight at 7 p.m. in the board of supervisors meeting room on Main Street in Tazewell.
Board members recently voted to include a tax hike on cigarettes in the county’s proposed 2021-22 budget, which begins July 1.
County Administrator Eric Young said the proposed tax increase is 40 cents per pack on cigarettes but other tobacco products are not included and vaping products are exempt as well.
Young said about $250,000 could be raised through the tax and help finance $1.15 million more in local spending to equalize pay increases for some public school employees, Sheriff’s Office deputies and deputy court clerks, who are not funded by the state.
Those employees are locally funded and would receive the same 5 percent increase that state-funded public school teachers, deputies and clerks receive.
This year the Virginia General Assembly approved the 5-percent pay hike for those state-funded positions as well as enacted legislation permitting Virginia counties to impose local taxes on cigarettes.
The budget also continues funding the board’s scholarship program at Southwest Virginia Community College. Since 2019 the Board has funded Last Dollar Scholarships for recent Tazewell County Schools graduates, providing grant funding for tuition not covered by federal or state assistance.
Young said no other tax increases are included in the proposed budget for 2021-22, which is $131.6 million in revenue with $130.2 million in expenditures.
“Last year we budgeted expecting an economic disaster growing from the COVID-19 shutdown,” he said. “Fortunately, sales tax revenues recovered sharply spurred by the federal stimulus checks and economic recovery began shortly after the shutdown ended. Regional jail and employee health insurance costs actually fell due to shutdown related delays in those systems.”
That has left the county in a positive position.
“We are in a much better financial position than we expected we would be,” he said. “And the board was happy to be able to use those funds to meet the state’s challenge and provide pay increases for our teachers and our law enforcement officers.”
Maggie Asbury, Northern District Supervisor said, the funding will also help support EMS.
“We have seen the Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements for Emergency Medical Services decline over the last decade, while the percentage of our population with private insurance dropped,” she said. “As a result, these services are no longer self-funded. After several years of funding EMS from our general fund at the expense of other services, we decided we needed a revenue stream to fund this critical government service.”
The board must finalize its budget and set the tax rate by June 30.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
