TAZEWELL, Va. — Town officials in Tazewell are taking proactive steps to prepare for the possibility of future solar farms.
A recent public hearing was held on the issue since the town doesn’t currently have any ordinances in place regulating the development and location of solar farms.
“All we are trying to do is be proactive as far as solar farms, and put some guidelines in the books for folks wanting to put in a solar farm,” Day said.
According to Day, the town hasn’t received any official requests for proposals for a solar farm project.
“So in other words, I’ve not had a company to call and ask for a zoning permit,” Day said. “What we are trying to do is be proactive in protecting our shopping district.”
Day said there are other parts of the town, including areas zoned for heavy machinery, that would be more appropriate for such a project.
“We actually had a public hearing, but all the public hearing did was address zoning,” Day said. “Or just a zone to put it (a solar farm) in.”
Any possible municipal ordinances, guidelines or regulations dealing with solar farms would come in the future, Day said.
“I’m absolutely confident as we educate ourselves and learn and talk with some of our colleagues across the Commonwealth, I’m sure we will implement guidelines,” Day said. “We will do everything we can to protect the integrity of the town so we can continue to grow.”
While no solar farm projects are currently planned, other green energy projects are under consideration for the region. For example, Dominion Energy is still evaluating the feasibility of a proposed hydro-electric pump station for the Eastern District of Tazewell County, near Bluefield, Va. The company also at one time was considering a wind turbine farm for the same area.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.