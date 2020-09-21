TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell is among the 30 newly designated Virginia communities that will receive extensive services to help strengthen their downtown business districts through the Virginia Main Street program, state officials announced this week.
Administered by the Department of Housing and Community Development, these include market analysis, marketplace development, capacity building, design assistance, organization development, economic strategies, and façade renderings for redevelopment projects.
“These new Virginia Main Street communities are eager to revitalize their commercial districts and create opportunities for growth,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “For more than three decades, the Virginia Main Street program has worked to spur economic development through historic preservation. Downtowns are the heart and soul of small towns, and Virginia is committed to helping them recover from the pandemic and remain sustainable for generations to come.”
Since 1985, the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) has been providing assistance to localities engaged in downtown commercial district revitalization through the Virginia Main Street program. Virginia uses the National Main Street Center’s comprehensive, incremental Main Street Approach® to downtown revitalization, which is built around a community’s unique heritage, culture, and historic building attributes. The Commonwealth now has 30 designated Virginia Main Street communities and 90 DHCD Community Affiliates.
“Using local resources and initiatives, Virginia Main Street helps communities develop strategies to stimulate long-term economic growth in downtowns across the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “We look forward to seeing how these four communities take advantage of their new Main Street designation.”
Town Manager Todd Day said Thursday that new designation will help with economic development efforts. Only a few of the state’s 190 towns – not including cities – have a Main Street designation
“I’m blessed to have staff, volunteers and committees around me that make the town look good,” he said. “I’m absolutely tickled to death with Tazewell Today and their attempts to gain that Main Street. There’s not but 30 of them in the Commonwealth of Virginia.”
Besides helping Tazewell’s downtown district, the new designation will help improve the region’s overall economy by bringing more traffic to places like the Claypool Hill and Bluefield, Va. areas, he stated.
“This is just another feather in the Town of Tazewell’s cap,” Day said.
Receiving the Virginia Main Street designation means that Tazewell has been recognized by the state Department of Housing and Community Development and selected by the governor to be one of the 30 designated Virginia Main Street cities, according to Amanda Hoops, director of the nonprofit Tazewell Today. The organization helps the town arrange special events and other projects.
“That means that over recent years we have successfully revitalized our downtown Main Street, and we have gone from zero businesses on Main Street to where we now have five restaurants, multiple retail locations, an art gallery and a coffee shop,” Hoops said. “We have become a dining and shopping destination.”
Being a Virginia Main Street community also helps make the Town of Tazewell eligible for grants and other resources it wasn’t previously eligible to receive, Hoops said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.