NORTH TAZEWELL, Va. — A local senior services program has been awarded more than $100,000 in federal funding.
The Corporation for National and Community Services has been awarded North Tazewell $161,366 in federal funding to support the Senior Corps RSVP Program, U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., said Friday.
“Our communities depend on active and engaged citizens to keep them safe, welcoming, and strong. The Senior Corps RSVP Program helps senior citizens who are making a difference in our neighborhoods, and it is providing $161,366 to Clinch Valley Community Action for the support of 211 volunteers,” Griffith stated. “These funds are an important contribution to our social fabric.”
According to the Corporation for National and Community Services, the RSVP Program is one of America’s largest volunteer networks for people 55 and older, engaging volunteers to use their skills and experience to tackle a diverse range of activities. Volunteers recruit and manage other volunteers, mentor and tutor disadvantaged children, respond to natural disasters, support workforce development by providing job readiness training, offer free tax preparation, and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.