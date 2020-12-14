TAZEWELL, Va. — Deputies, emergency medical technicians and social workers with jobs that bring them in direct contact with the public and the greater chances of catching COVID-19 can soon expect a one-time bonus showing appreciation for their work.
The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors has scheduled a public hearing about an ordinance to approve a bonus to certain employees of the county’s emergency medical services, the sheriff’s office and the county department of social services, according to a legal notice in the Dec. 9 edition of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
County Administrator Eric Young said the bonuses were related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, Tazewell County was awarded a $7.5 million grant under the CARES Act from the federal and state government.
“One of the permitted uses of that money is to provide hazard pay to front line workers that are engaging with the public,” Young said. “We didn’t do so until recently because we really didn’t have a high count (of cases.) In the last couple of weeks, the caseload has increased dramatically. It went up to about 40 cases a day. That’s double over last month, and we anticipate, unfortunately, that it will go higher.”
The goal is to provide encouragement to workers interacting directly with the public.
“We want to get them a shot in the arm and a pat on the back because we know what they’re about to go through,” Young said, adding that the employees that were chosen for the one-time bonuses were those the board of supervisors “felt were in harm’s way.”
These employees include social workers who have to go into people’s homes. Deputies on patrol often have to get closer the 6 feet to people, he said. EMTs have to have close contact with the people they are treating.
A total of $71,910 has been allocated from the CARES Act funding in Round 1, Phase 2, of the Emergency Management Fund, according to the legal notice.
“We allocated for the sheriff’s office about $38,000,” Young said. “And that’s at $1,000 per deputy. EMTs are $1,000 apiece; that’s $25,000. And it’s $500 apiece for the social workers at a total of $8,000. They have perhaps some state funding and federal funding of their own to match that.”
Young said the supervisors have voted already to approve the bonuses, but an ordinance is needed before the funds can be distributed.
“It may be after Christmas before they get it, but they’ll get it,” he said.
Sheriff Brian Hieatt said neither he nor his command staff would be receiving bonuses; instead, the funds are “for the officers on the street.”
“It’s hard to get hardworking people to do jobs that other people run away from,” he said. “Already, it’s a dangerous job that the deputies have. You go into homes and you don’t know what dangerous could be in them, homes where people are bleeding. There’s already so many dangers and now we’re living in a world with COVID and it’s making it even more dangerous. This is a good incentive for them to continue that job and running into those hazardous places where they are needed.”
The public hearing is scheduled to begin at 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 16 at the Tazewell County Administration Building at 197 Main Street in Tazewell, Va. Young said the meeting can accommodate about 25 people. The meeting can be attended virtually by calling 425-436-6388. The access code is 836650.
