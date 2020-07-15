TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County students and parents now have a clear picture of how schools will operate when they open for students on Aug. 17.
Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Stacy said safety is the priority.
“I am not going to put my kids or your kids in harm’s way,” Stacy said Monday night to members of the school board and those in attendance at the board’s meeting.
“We will make it as safe as possible,” he said, adding that any mitigation strategy that can help will be considered.
“These are questionable times and a lot of people have valid concerns,” School Board Chair David Woodard said. “I believe our superintendent and his staff have put together a great plan that addresses preparedness and safety in our schools and also gives parents a bonafide option that allows for distance learning on a Google platform. We expect portions of this plan to change between now and the start of school, and we know we will have to adapt it during the school year.”
Woodard said as many safety measures and tools as possible are in place.
“We’ve purchased thousands of masks and face shields, changing our schedules of operation, installing bottle filling stations to replace water fountains, and bought 500 thermometers to check staff and student temperatures every morning,” he said. “We’ve also purchased electrostatic sanitizers (sprayers) for buses and classrooms to sanitize as often as possible, and we’ll be deep cleaning on Wednesdays and Saturdays. I believe we are taking as many precautions as we possibly can.”
After Stacy reviewed the plan to members of the school board, it was approved unanimously.
The plan allows in-person instruction four days a week. However, students may opt to stay home for online instruction.
For those students who choose to be in classrooms, schools will be open on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 or 1:40 p.m. and schools will be closed on Wednesdays for disinfecting.
On Wednesdays, all students will receive remote instruction.
Schools will also be cleaned and disinfected on Saturdays.
The plan includes many mitigation strategies, including:
• All students and employees who attend in-person will receive face masks and/or face shields which will be required to wear if within 6 feet of each other.
• Daily health screenings for students and employees will take place upon arrival at the schools and will include temperature checks.
• Students will be kept in small cohorts with minimal crossover or mixing and limited use of communal areas.
• Hand sanitizer stations and water bottle fill stations will also be available in schools.
• Transportation will be provided for in-person learning at all TCPS schools with one student per seat and required face masks. Students from the same household may be assigned to the same seat.
• Grab and go breakfast and lunch with disposable utensils and packaging will also be provided for all students in the classrooms or staggered with social distancing.
• Schools will mark areas of hallways and classrooms with 6-ft. and 3-ft. intervals to provide students and employees gauges to ascertain the appropriate level of separation needed.
• Schools are working to develop traffic patterns for facilities and grounds to minimize the gathering of large groups and to maximize social distancing in hallways. No large groups of students will be allowed to gather in common areas such as gyms, cafeterias or hallways.
According to the reopening plan, access to the internet will be easier as the school system has invested in upgrading internet bandwidth capabilities within the school, purchased devices that can be assigned to students who do not own their own device, established each school parking lot area as a “hot spot” with free internet, equipped Tazewell and Richlands football stadiums to be hot spots with free internet and moved to a Google platform that better allows for online learning.
Visitations to schools will be carefully monitored and visitors must be go through the daily health screening.
Travel for staff to conferences or workshops has been discontinued until further notice. All field trips have been suspended as well.
The plan also has procedures in place if a student or employee tests positive for COVID-19.
Appropriate action, made in cooperation with the school system’s director of nursing and the Virginia Department of Health, includes:
• Closing all schools in Tazewell County for a period of time (example, three to five days), in which case all students would receive online learning.
• Closing all schools in an area of Tazewell County (example, Tazewell area only).
• Closing only one school for a period of time.
• Sending only one class or grade level home for a period of time.
Any student or employee who has received confirmation of a positive test can return to school only by providing documentation from a licensed medical professional that it is safe to return.
Guidelines involving safety protocol for all sports practices are also included in the plan, which is posted on the school system’s website.
The Virginia High School League will announce on Thursday when games can begin and the guidelines for attendance. The annual Graham-Beaver football game has already been postponed, but no date has yet been announced when it will be played.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
