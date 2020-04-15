TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County officials are hoping a proposal to release almost 2,000 Virginia inmate early will fail because of concerns that the releases could overburden the probation system and endanger victims of domestic violence.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced April 10 during a news conference that he was adding an amendment to the state budget that would give the state Department of Corrections the authority to release inmates with a year or less remaining on their sentences. The governor said only inmates who exhibited good behavior and did not pose a threat to the public would be released. Almost 2,000 inmates could be considered for early release.
This plan would not go into effect unless the General Assembly approved during its April 22 session.
One state facility is the Pocahontas State Correctional Center near the town of Pocahontas,Va. Sheriff Brian Hieatt said Tuesday that he had not heard any plans for releasing inmates there.
“I don’t know if we would be contacted even if they are from a local facility,” Hieatt said.
Releasing inmates early would let out more individuals who could be impacted by the coronavirus, he stated.
“Well, I think right now that just puts more people out there in the public that are either spreading the virus or being infected by the virus,” Hieatt said. “Where they’re at right now, they’re in an area where they can be isolated. Once released, where are they going to stay? Normally when a person gets out, they know months ahead of time.”
Probation and reentry officials determine where former inmates are going to live, where they plan to work and details such as what government benefits they could receive. Releasing almost 2,000 inmates would put pressure on the probation system, Hieatt said. Probation officers are also required to visit former inmates’ homes and see them personally.
“They won’t have enough time to get everything coordinated, so it could create a lot of chaos,” he stated. “Our probation officers already deal with a large caseload...so many at one time is really going to overburden our probation officers.”
“I’m sure the probation officers are isolated and have as few contacts as they can like every other business is trying to,” Hieatt said.
Local jails have stopped housing people who report during the weekends to serve their sentences, he added.
Commonwealth’s Attorney J. Chris Plaster said he understood a vote about the inmate release was pending in the General Assembly.
“I certainly hope it’s not successful,” he said.
Plaster said he also understood that the supervision and personnel that monitor inmates “have been scaled back significantly.”
Being released early could negatively impact inmates who are suffering from addictions, Plaster stated. They will not have time to complete their treatment. Victims of domestic violence would be impacted, too, if their attackers are released early. Victims have time to leave the area or restart their lives when their attacker is incarcerated; sometimes they are “getting on their feet” economically for the first time in their lives.
“It’s just shocking that it’s even a consideration,” Plaster said of the proposed early releases, adding that abusers could be freed “by the governor in what is in essence a political stunt.”
Plaster said his office had good communications with the Pocahontas State Correctional Center, and that the cases of anyone being considered for release would be put on the county’s probation docket.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.