TAZEWELL, Va. — Littering in Tazewell County could cost violators up to $2,500 and include the possibility of up to 12 months in jail if the county’s penalties are increased.
The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors will conduct a public hearing 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 4, or as soon as is practical, to adopt an ordinance to increase the penalty for littering on public roads, streets, highways and private property.
Littering currently comes with a $1,000 penalty in Tazewell County according a legal notice published July 24 in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
“As littering has increased in Tazewell County, particularly at Tazewell County convenience areas (transfer stations), the Board of Supervisors seeks to increase the penalty to a misdemeanor, being a fine of not less than $250 or more than $2,500 and/or twelve months imprisonment,” according to the legal notice.
Board Chair Charlie Stacy said that people who staying home because of COVID-19 have been using that time for spring cleaning. These cleanup have resulted in a lot more trash going to the Tazewell County Landfill.
“All of a sudden, our numbers exploded at the landfill,” Stacy said, adding that if the county exceeded the tonnage allowed by the state, it could face state fines. “We suddenly had to watch how much tonnage we were getting.”
One factor aggravating the situation is that more garbage is being brought from outside Tazewell County and dumped at convenience areas meant for county residents, he stated.
There are about five convenience areas spread throughout the county. Tazewell County residents who don’t live near the landfill can leave their garbage at these sites so they can avoid long drives. Now there are instances when out-of-state visitors are dumping trash at these sites. If the gates are closed, they still dump it. Commercial contractors that should be using the county landfill have been dumping at the convenience areas, too.
“When we started putting up cameras, we started seeing a lot of West Virginia tags,” Stacy said.
Sheriff Brian Hieatt said the sheriff’s office has been working to help with the increasing litter problem.
Sometimes the piles of trash and garbage bags are so high, operators have trouble opening the gates in the morning, Hieatt said. Deputies are seeking violators.
“There are three or four investigations we’ve got going,” Hieatt said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
