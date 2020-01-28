TAZEWELL, Va. — An attorney was appointed Monday to represent a Tazewell County man charged with animal cruelty after he told sheriff’s deputies that the Centers for Disease Control advised him to strangle his infected dog.
Matthew Don Blackwell, 32, of the North Tazewell area appeared before Judge George Brittain for an arraignment hearing, according to records at the Tazewell County District Court.
Blackwell was arraigned on a charge of animal cruelty, and an attorney was appointed to represent him, a clerk said after consulting the hearing’s records.
Sheriff Brian Hieatt said after Blackwell’s arrest Jan. 8 that the case started when deputies responded to a call about a man choking his dog. When Sgt. Scott Davis and an animal control officer arrived at Blackwell’s residence, Blackwell said he was the dog’s owner and admitted that he had strangled it. He then led the officers to a trash can where a black and yellow pit bull was found.
Blackwell told officers the dog was infected and that a woman with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) told him to strangle it because “that was the preferred way to kill the dog,” Hieatt said then.
According to the Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Blackwell has been charged with felony torturing animals causing death. It is a Class 6 felony with a possible sentence of one to five years in prison.
