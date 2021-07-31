CEDAR BLUFF, Va. — A Tazewell County man is facing charges including indecent liberties with a child, malicious wounding and abuse/neglect of a child causing serious injuries after investigators were informed about a severely beaten 4-year-old child arriving at a local hospital.
Shannon Wayne Hess, 37, of Cedar Bluff, Va. was arrested following an investigation by the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office. The case started July 23 when Detective Briana Baldridge responded to a report about a 4-year-old boy who was brought to the Clinch Valley Medical Center in Richlands, Va.
A nurse advised deputies that the child had a brain bleed as the result of trauma to his head, according to the criminal complaint. It was also noted that the child had trauma “indicative of a sexual assault.”
The child mother and brother both indicated that Hess had been with the juvenile since July 20, and they had returned the morning of July 23. Hess stated that he “refuses to speak with law enforcement in person, for fear of being blamed for the child’s injuries.”
A warrant was issued for Hess on July 23 by Magistrate Carolyn S. Mullins, according to the criminal complaint.
Hess was arrested July 24 and is currently being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Tazewell, Va.
