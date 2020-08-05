TAZEWELL,Va. — Tazewell County topped 100 virus cases Tuesday with yet another virus-related hospitalization being reported by health officials. In Mercer County, officials with the Princeton Health Care Center — a COVID-19 hot spot — released a statement Tuesday regarding the recent hospitalization of 16 individuals at the nursing home.
Tazewell County’s number of COVID-19 cases grew by four Tuesday, adding to the 11 new cases reported Monday to give the county a total of 102 cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Dr. Sue Cantrell, Health Director, Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO Health Districts, advised that most of the cases being seen in Southwest Virginia, including Tazewell County, are due to community spread of the virus, according to Robert Parker, public information officer for the Virginia Department of Health.
There was one new hospitalization Monday in Tazewell County, giving the county a total of seven hospitalizations. All seven hospitalizations have occurred over the past three weeks. No deaths have been recorded, according to the state department of health.
In other parts of Southwest Virginia, Buchanan County’s number of positive cases rose by one to 73. Giles County’s number of cases stayed at 23 with two hospitalizations and no deaths. Bland County’s COVID-19 cases remained at seven with no hospitalizations and no deaths. Wythe County’s numbers decreased by one case, giving it a total of 107; the county has had 12 hospitalizations and three deaths.
In Mercer County, the number of virus cases increased Tuesday to 167. Three residents of Mercer County have died as a result of the virus, and 16 individuals at a Princeton nursing home were hospitalized Sunday night due to COVID-19.
A statement released Tuesday by the Princeton Health Care Center addressed the recent hospitalizations at the nursing home.
“Two days ago, our team, proactively ran some tests (as ordered by a physician) on some of our current residents. For confidentiality reasons, I cannot disclose the specific on-site testing or any of the resident specific information,” the statement from PHCC Administrator Stefanie Compton said. “The outcome of some of those tests prompted the immediate need for additional testing that is only available in an acute care (hospital) setting. Therefore, our staff notified emergency services. We understand that once that call was made, that it was considered to be a massive need. Per the coordination of county/regional emergency response, multiple EMS agencies from various areas arrived to transport our residents. When that occurs, the local EMS, our facility, nor the local hospital determines where patients/residents go. We are thankful for all of their assistance in helping to get our residents to the acute care facilities for additional needed interventions. Some of those residents have returned to our center from the emergency rooms while others remain at various hospitals.”
Compton’s statement added that any staff members that are currently fighting COVID-19 are not permitted to work and have been given the directive to stay home and follow the guidelines as outlined by health officials. Compton said staff members are not permitted to return to work until they are cleared through the health care center’s infection control team, per CDC guidelines.
The Health Care Center’s statement added that another round of mass testing will begin today with the assistance of the Princeton Rescue Squad.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported seven new deaths across the state Tuesday with numbers of positive COVID-19 cases continuing to increase.
Deaths confirmed Tuesday by the DHHR included a 70-year old male from Preston County, a 55-year old female from Taylor County, a 68-year old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year old male from Ohio County, a 92-year old male from Grant County, a 43-year old male from Mingo County, and a 91-year old male from Wood County.
“Each death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease. We send our deepest sympathy to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.
The DHHR reported Tuesday morning that there have been 298,290 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,051 total cases and 124 deaths across West Virginia.
In McDowell County, the number of cases rose from 43 to 45, and no deaths had been reported. Monroe County’s number of positive cases remained at 18.
In Mercer County, a statement released Tuesday by the county Board of Health said the names of several potential candidates to fill vacancies on the health board have been submitted to the county commission for consideration.
On July 31, Administrator Susan Kadar gave notice of her retirement and Dr. Kathy Wides resigned her position of local health officer, and Dr. Randy Stevens, then chairman of the board, resigned his position effective immediately.
“As a board we want to thank all three individuals for their years of service to the Mercer County Health Department. We wish all three our best wishes in their future endeavors,” Dr. Randy B. Maxwell, chairperson of the Mercer County Board of Health, said in a statement released Tuesday. “The board has appointed Brenda Donithan as interim director of the Mercer County Health Department. Mrs. Donithan has 31 years of dedicated service at the health department and we are confident that she will do an outstanding job.”
The board of health has submitted the names of several potential new members to the Mercer County Commission for approval, Maxwell said. A search is underway for a new county health officer.
“We are in talks with several local physicians to assume the duties of our local health officer. We are confident that we will have a replacement within the near future,” Maxwell stated. “Per state code Dr. Ayne Amjad M.D., the state medical director will be acting local health officer until the position is filled.”
The health department has been providing daily press releases of positive COVID-19 cases and other important information during this pandemic, Maxwell said.
“We will continue to provide the community with all information as it becomes available,” he stated.
“During this trying time all health care workers have been faced with, mental and physical strains, we want to thank all the dedicated employees of the Mercer County Health Department for their service to our community,” Maxwell said. “We also want to ensure our employees and the community that the current board of health will do everything in its power to provide the best services possible to the residents of Mercer County.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com. Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
