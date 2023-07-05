TAZEWELL, Va. — Talented musicians will be performing July 14 and 15 when the 20th Annual Tazewell County Old Time & Bluegrass Fiddlers’ Convention comes to the Historic Crab Orchard Museum.
“It’s almost unbelievable, but here we are, celebrating 20 years for this event. Our Pioneer Park is such a beautiful setting; it will be a great weekend of live mountain music,” said Executive Director and Event Manager Cynthia Farmer.
The event started in 2003, and this year features live performances Friday night sponsored by David Mullins Wealth Management on the cabin stage, with spectators setting up camp chairs on the shady green by the creek, she said.
“We have a great line up of entertainment on Friday night, starting with Friends of Richard Cole, followed by 67 North and finishing with Whitetop Mountain Band,” Farmer said.
Gates open Friday at 4 p.m. with on-stage performances all evening form 4:30-9 p.m. Friday night starts with youth performances at 4:30 p.m., Friends of Richard Cole at 5 p.m., 67 North at 6 p.m. and Whitetop Mountain Band at 7 p.m.
Saturday’s competition, sponsored by Hurst-Scott Funeral Homes of Richlands & Tazewell, is the same as in recent years with morning contests starting at 10 a.m. with youth competition, folk song, guitar, mandolin, dobro, harmonica, dulcimer, bass and autoharp.
At 2 p.m. Saturday, competition centers on fiddle & banjo duet, banjo and fiddle contests in old time and bluegrass styles.
At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the Lifetime Achievement Awards will be presented.
“We are pleased to honor Craig Smith, who is a gifted musician and singer. Craig loves Bluegrass Music and has performed, taught and passed along this traditional music for many years,’ Farmer stated. “He has volunteered countless hours to the museum as he performed for visitors at annual events, including our Frontier Christmas and Independence Day Celebrations. Additionally, he has assisted the museum for years with our annual Fiddlers’ Convention.
“Our second awardee is Roger Houchins, another talented musician,” she added. “He, too, loves to perform, teach and pass along this traditional music. These two craftsman are examples of the spirit of this music and they continue to do their part to keep it alive.”
The award presentations will be followed by a collective performance by past honorees of “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.”
The Lifetime Achievement Awards remain a poignant and impactful part of the Fiddlers’ Convention each year, Farmer said.
Saturday evening competition starts at 7 p.m., with old time bands and bluegrass bands battling it out for the top prize of $500 in each category. “The band competition remains a highlight on Saturday Night. “We are excited to once again offer this event for all to enjoy! It’s a fantastic family-friendly weekend event you won’t want to miss!”
A dance competition will commence after the band competition wraps, and awards and ribbons given out once the results are tabulated. With over $5,000 in cash prizes to be distributed, there should be outstanding participation from talented performers.
Friday passes are $8 and Saturday passes are $10 for adults; Weekend passes are $15. Kids 12 and under are free with an accompanying adult. Paying competitors receive an event t-shirt after competing.
Camping is available on site on a first come, first served basis. RV camping $20 per night, primitive camping free. Call the museum for reservations, 276-988-6755.
More details are available at www.craborchardmuseum.com or 276-988-6755. Competitors may register on-line or backstage.
The Tazewell County Fiddlers’ Convention is made possible by sponsorships including the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, KICKS Country and Willie 94.5 Radio, WVVA-TV as well as the Hurst Scott Funeral Homes of Richlands and Tazewell, David Mullins Wealth Management, Cargo Oil, First Sentinel Bank, Jennmar Corporation, Olde Virginia Pharmacy, National Bank, Lonnie Quesenberry, Bob and Kathy Buchanan, J & R Gold and Sassy Farms.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.