TAZEWELL, Va. — Residents of Tazewell County no longer need a county decal.
Treasurer David Larimer issued a reminder on Friday that the decal has now been eliminated and it is no longer required that residents come to his office to obtain a county decal for their vehicles.
“At my request, the board of supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday, June 2, to eliminate the requirement that county residents display a county decal on their vehicles,” he said. “Several of the towns in our county had already eliminated the town decal for their residents, and I am very pleased that the county has now followed suit and eliminated the county decal.”
There is no need have a county decal displayed on the front windshield of your car or truck, he added.
However, residents will continue to pay the vehicle fee, but need no decal to show it’s been paid.
“The vehicle license fee that was approved and implemented by the board of supervisors in 2018 is still in effect, and will continue to be billed to residents of the county annually,” Larimer said. “The vehicle license fee will appear on the county tax tickets that are mailed from our office in October.”
That fee is $20 per vehicle.
Larimer said that anyone with a question can call his office at 276-385-1300.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
