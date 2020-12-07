Tazewell police are investigating a Sunday shooting that left a woman injured and a man dead of an apparent suicide.
Police Chief David Mills said when officers responded to a 911 hangup call late Sunday night they found a 49-year-old woman who had been shot in a residence “that had apparent forced entry.”
“This agency charged 48-year-old John D. Lester II of Tazewell with malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to the incident,” Mills said, but prior to apprehension Lester “was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
Mills said the incident has been determined to be “domestic in nature and is still under investigation.”
The incident was reported to 911 at 11:31 p.m. Sunday and occurred on Muncy Lane.
Mills said the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.
