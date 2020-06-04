TAZEWELL, Va. — Although state funding for a free tuition program at Southwest Virginia Community College has been cut, Tazewell County students who are already enrolled in summer and fall classes can continue tuition free.
However, Tazewell County Supervisors Chair Charlie Stacy said the county will have to pick up the cost for this year and search for money to extend the program into 2021, or end the program if funding is not found.
Stacy said Gov. Ralph Northam’s biennium budget, which kicks in July 1, does not include money for the free tuition program because of revenue losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A private donor matched up to $50,000 (of the state money),” Stacy said.
But with state support ending, the college has agreed to suspend payment for the summer programs and the county, along with the money left from the private donor, will be responsible to pay the tuition costs for the rest of this year.
The summer program started Monday and Stacy said he did not want to see anyone stuck with a bill they did not expect and may not be able to afford to pay.
“Tazewell County is committed, we are going to help these kids for the summer and fall,” he said. “They could have gone (to other colleges) … but they stayed here for their first two years at SVCC. I didn’t feel right if we abandoned them so we (board of supervisors) made that decision.”
Stacy said he was initially against the program, but only because the funding was not guaranteed.
But he said he has been “surprised and pleased” by the number of county students who participated in the program.
“I personally feel a moral obligation to the 2019 students who were in the program and am starting to feel the same for the 2020 kids who made plans in accordance with this program,” he said.
But financial restraints are being faced.
“Our advertised budget … is not our final budget, which we will pass on June 25,” he said. “Please know Tazewell County has suffered tremendous financial losses as a result of Covid-19 and cuts had to be made. The board did not want to raise property taxes in this difficult time so cuts are the main way we can deal with a deficit. Our Sheriffs Department and our school system faced reductions as well.”
Stacy said the board is encouraging students who were enrolling to contact the college’s financial aid department to be sure all financial aid available has been applied for.
