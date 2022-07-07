TAZEWELL, va. — The 19th annual Tazewell County Fiddlers’ Convention begins Friday, July 8 at the Historic Crab Orchard Museum and will conclude Saturday, July 9.
According to a press release sent out by Crab Orchard’s executive director and event manger Cynthia Farmer, this event started in 2003 and will include an array of musical entertainment.
Live music for the convention will be starting on Friday and the gates for the event will open at 3 p.m. for campers and pickers to get an early start.
“We have a great line up of entertainment on Friday night, starting with, specific for this event, The Richard Cole Tribute Band, followed by The Back Porch Pickers, and finished with crowd favorite, The Bluegrass Kinsman.”
The on-stage scheduled performances will start at 4 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.
The main events for the convention will be on Saturday with several competitions beginning at 10 a.m. that will be followed by a separate set of competitions beginning at 2 p.m., and there will be a few more events that will continue through the day including a the Lifetime Achievement Awards.
“We are pleased to honor Olen Gardner, who is a gifted musician and an accomplished instrument maker, with a specialty in constructing bluegrass and old-time banjos and guitars. In fact, he is one of the few authorized repairmen for Martin Guitars,” said Farmer. “He has used his apprenticeship to pass his knowledge along to other musicians and craftsmen. Additionally, he has assisted the museum for many years with our annual Fiddlers’ Convention.”
The award will also honor the late Richard Cole for the many services he provided to the museum, and following that, there will a “collective performance by past honorees ‘Will the Circle Be Unbroken.’”
Evening competitions will begin at 7 p.m., and a dance competition will conclude the night following the performances.
There will be lots of cash prizes and ribbons for winners, and Crab Orchard encourages everyone to come out and enjoy the convention.
Farmer added, “We are excited to once again offer this event for all to enjoy! It’s a fantastic family-friendly weekend event you won’t want to miss!”
You can find more information about the competition and tickets on the Crab Orchard website at craborchardmuseum. com or call them at 276-988-6755.
