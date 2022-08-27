RAVEN, Va. — Tazewell County woman has won $100,000 in a Virginia Lottery scratch game.
Lesa Wilson of Raven bought the ticket at the Fas Mart in Pounding Mill, according to the Lottery.
The game was Crossword 5X and when the scratched it, the top prize was revealed.
Wilson said she has no immediate plans for her winnings except to pay bills.
This is the sixth and final top prize in this scratcher game, which means the game is closed. It is the Virginia Lottery’s policy to close scratcher games after the final top prize is claimed.
The chances of winning the top prize were 1 in 1,224,000. The chances of winning any prize in this game were 1 in 3.83.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
