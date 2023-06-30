The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash near the Russell and Tazewell county line.
Troopers were alerted June 25 at 5:05 p.m. about a crashed vehicle being located near the Russell and Tazewell county line. The crash occurred on Route 770, approximately two miles west of Route 19.
A 2010 Jeep Cherokee was traveling west on Route 770 when it ran off the right side of the road, according to Corinne Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police. The vehicle went over and down an embankment. It then struck a large tree and came to a rest against a rock.
Geller said the driver, Natasha N. Brewster, 39, of Jewell Ridge, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police, including the exact date of the crash.
