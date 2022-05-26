A Cedar Bluff woman has been killed in a motorcycle crash in Russell County.
Virginia State Police said the driver of the motorcycle, Brittany C. Cooper, 29, of Cedar Bluff, died at the scene. She was wearing a helmet.
The single-vehicle crash was reported at 12:57 p.m. on Wednesday on Route 19 just north of Route 782.
The 2022 CF Moto was traveling north on Route 19 when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail, the Virginia State Police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
