BLUEFIELD, Va. — A Bluefield, Va. woman was convicted last week in federal court in Abingdon on several charges, including wire fraud.
U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen said Teresa Barringer, 58, former executive vice president of J&R Manufacturing in Bluefield, Va. was convicted on three counts of willfully failing to pay over payroll taxes, two counts of wire fraud and three counts of making false statements to a federal law enforcement officer.
"Payroll-tax schemes and other forms of workplace fraud are serious federal crimes and ones that the Department of Justice and the IRS take very seriously,” Cullen said Monday in the announcement of the conviction. “I appreciate the hard work of the FBI and IRS agents in uncovering the defendant’s criminal conduct and bringing her to justice.”
According to evidence presented at the three-day jury trial in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, Barringer failed to pay more than $175,000 in payroll taxes withheld from employees. She also fraudulently prematurely obtained over $360,000 from her 401K plan by falsely claiming that she needed the money to avoid foreclosure and falsely representing her last day of employment.
Barringer also lied to federal agents when questioned about her employment and the 401K withdrawals, Cullen said.
The investigation of the case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Internal Revenue Service and the Virginia State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorneys S. Cagle Juhan and Randy Ramseyer prosecuted the case for the United States.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
