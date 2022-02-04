TAZEWELL,Va. — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the following individuals. Anyone information pertaining to the whereabouts of any of these people can call 276-988-5966, 276-988-0645 or 276-988-1167. All tips will be treated as confidential and all callers may remain anonymous, according to the sheriff’s office.
• Miranda Jessica Lynn Buchanan, 25, Princeton. Wanted for probation violation stemming from possession of methamphetamine.
• Adam Paul Lester, 33, Richlands, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from grand larceny.
• Kristopher Carson Stanford, 32, Bristol, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from assault and battery.
• Adam Tyler Duty, 26, Tazewell, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from assault and battery.
• Myranda Noel King, 35, Peterstown, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from possession of cocaine.
• Ernest Melvin Graham, 54, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for 2 charges of probation violation on possession of firearm by felon.
• Matthew Ben Hamerick, 37, Gassaway, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear on possession of heroin.
• Eric Allen Mitchell, 41, Cedar Bluff, Va. Wanted for failure to appear for concealment, possession of methamphetamine and 4 count indictment for strangulation and assault and battery.
• Clifton Ray Smith, 38, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for failure to appear for distribution of methadone and bond violation on charge of possession of meth with intent to distribute.
• Frankey Renee Muncy, 27, Tazewell, Va. Wanted for possession of methamphetamine.
• Michael James Lewis, 44, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from grand larceny
• Jessica Doane Johnson, 39, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear for charge of possession of cocaine.
• Matthew Andrew Stacy, 37, Richlands, Va. Wanted for probation violation related to charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Chelsy Leann Harrison, 24, Princeton, W.Va. Wanted for bond violation for possession of heroin and failure to appear on DUI.
• Charles Keith Hatfield, 52, Bluefield, Va. Wanted for bond violation on charge of forgery and a 12-count indictment for forgery, uttering, false pretense and I.D. fraud.
• Chelsea Nichole Hays, 38, Richlands, Va. Wanted for possession of heroin and methamphetamine and bond violation for distribution of narcotics.
• Dustin Tyler Miller, 31, Pocahontas, Va. Wanted for numerous counts of failure to appear on offenses such as possession of weapon by felon, possess methamphetamine and bond violation.
• Chadrick Allen Helton, 34, Abingdon, Va. Wanted for bond violation and failure to appear ffor possession of methamphetamine.
• Wesley Blaine Carver, 20, Jewell Ridge, Va. Wanted for sexual assault of a minor.
• Joseph Elias McCoy, 38, Richlands, Va. Wanted for failure to appear and bond violation for possession of methamphetamine.
• Randall Allen Cornwell, 54, Cedar Bluff, Va. Wanted for distribution of fentanyl and destruction of property.
• Theodore Eugene Baca, 54, Bluefield,Va. Wanted for failure to appear on possession of dilaudid and possession of methamphetamine.
• Ronda Joan Rose, 45, Cedar Bluff, Va. Wanted for bond violation on charge of distribution of methamphetamine and 2 failures to appear on possession of meth.
• Jack Randolph Belcher Jr., 44, Bluefield, WV. Wanted for larceny, failure to appear on shoplifting and bond violation for shoplifting.
• Brittany Nicole Ray, 30, Tazewell, Va., may be in the Bastian, Va. area. Wanted for possession of methamphetamine and probation violation for concealment.
• Raymond Marvin Hannah, 33, Pocahontas, Va. Wanted for numerous charges including possession of meth with intent to distribute, weapon possession, larceny, trespassing and obstruction of justice.
• Adam Wayne Chapman, 34, Rowe, Va. Wanted for failure to appear on fail to pay support.
• Heather Dawn Goff, 39, Mercer County. Wanted for two charges of failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine.
• Christopher Wayne Combs, 48, London, Ky. Wanted for numerous charges including shoplifting, trespassing, vandalism and conspiracy.
• Alana Diana Swim, 42, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of possession of controlled substance.
• Rodney Ray Pennington, 22, Pocahontas, Va. Wanted for failure to appear for possession of narcotics and failure to appear for assault and battery.
• John Wesley Pace, 39, Rocky Gap, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of forgery.
• Robert Lee Owens, 51, North Tazewell, Va (Also suspected in Richmond, Ky). Wanted for failure to appear on charges of possession of narcotics and DWI.
• Benjamin D. Daugherty, 37, Tazewell, Va but believed to be in Rogerville, Tenn. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of forgery.
• Jessica Elaine Mullen, 41, Jolo, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of concealment.
• Edward Joseph Keiser. 51, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of fail to pay child support.
• Alyssa Dawn Tate, 31, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of shoplifting.
• Matthew Brandon Lester, 36, Cedar Bluff, Va. Wanted for 5 count felony indictment including charges of statutory burglary and grand larceny.
• Jessica Leigh Matney, 34, Richlands, Va. Wanted for 5 count felony indictment including charges of statutory burglary and grand larceny.
• Amanda Lynn Walls, 27, Princeton. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of narcotics possession by a prisoner.
• Anthony Shawndale Lester, 27, Raven, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of possession of narcotics with intent to distribute.
• Ashley Diane Chapman, 36, Danville, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of concealment.
• Anthony Lee Looney, 40, Grundy, Va. Wanted for failure to appear for arraignment on charge of narcotics possession.
• Elizabeth Dawn Bittle, 38, Princeton. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of forgery.
• Shelia Lynette Joyce, 55, Raven, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of attempted robbery with firearm.
• Dianna Syleen Booth, 39, Princeton. Wanted for probation violation related to charge of concealment.
• James Edward McCoy, 51, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for 3 counts of narcotics distribution.
• Wayne Laxton Steele Jr., 44, Cedar Bluff, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of manufacturing meth.
• Patricia Lynn Boyd, 55, Raven, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of narcotics possession.
• Jeremiah Daniel Young, 30, Phelps, Ky. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of grand larceny of firearm.
• Angela D. Tucker, 28, Frankford, W.Va. Wanted for fleeing from court following judge’s orders related to a bond violation for possession of methamphetamine;
• Nichole Elise Bailey, 36, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of distribution of heroin.
• Jack Lee Sarver, 41, Falls Mills, Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charges of trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to pay child support and bond violation for burglary.
