TAZEWELL,Va. — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the following individuals. Anyone information pertaining to the whereabouts of any of these people can call 276-988-5966, 276-988-0645 or 276-988-1167. All tips will be treated as confidential and all callers may remain anonymous, according to the sheriff’s office.
• Joshua Allen Short, 22, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from destruction of bank property.
• Danielle Nicole Weis, 35, Bramwell. Wanted for first offender violation on possession of cocaine.
• Stephanie Lynn Cutting, 35, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for bond violation on charge of possession of heroin and fail to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Amanda Nicole Saunders, 36, Pocahontas, Va. Wanted for failure to appear for statutory burglary.
• John Trevor Vilacha, 41, Tazewell, Va. Wanted for statutory burglary of building, larceny of motor vehicle, and fail to appear for failing to pay child support.
• Everett Clayton Billips, 34, Fredericksburg, Va. Wanted for probation violation related to assault and battery.
• Agnes Pamela Lynn Stevenson, 58, Richlands, Va. Wanted for 156 counts of forgery, uttering, false pretense and I.D. fraud.
• Ashley Diane Chapman, 39, Camp Creek, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear for shoplifting and bond violation for concealment.
• Harvey Jay Alley, 31, Richlands, Va. Wanted for 2 count indictment for distribution of methamphetamine and heroin and failure to appear for charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Roger Ray Kelly Jr., 47, Bristol, Tenn. Wanted for failure to appear on manufacturing narcotics.
• Leslie Dawn McMillion, 29, Shady Spring, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear for concealment.
• Theresa Marie Yost, 38, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for 2 charges of probation violation related to distribution of narcotics.
• Shelby Renee Ball, 29, Cedar Bluff, Va. Wanted for bond violation related to conspiracy to commit grand larceny.
• Bridget Dawn Chapman, 40, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for numerous charges including false pretense, shoplifting, trespassing, fail to appear for shoplifting and failure to comply with pretrial conditions on possession of meth.
• Donna Suzanne Piersall, 55, Montcalm. Wanted for first offender violation on charge of possession of meth
• Robert David Hairston, 50, Princeton. Wanted for probation violation stemming from possession of cocaine.
• Angel Dawn French-Coley, 34, Bluefield. Wanted for probation violation stemming from embezzlement
• Miranda Jessica Lynn Buchanan, 25, Princeton. Wanted for probation violation stemming from possession of methamphetamine.
• Adam Paul Lester, 33, Richlands, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from grand larceny.
• Myranda Noel King, 35, Peterstown, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from possession of cocaine.
• Matthew Ben Hamerick, 37, Gassaway, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear on possession of heroin.
• Eric Allen Mitchell, 41, Cedar Bluff, Va. Wanted for failure to appear for concealment, possession of methamphetamine and 4 count indictment for strangulation and assault and battery.
• Michael James Lewis, 44, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from grand larceny
• Jessica Doane Johnson, 39, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear for charge of possession of cocaine.
• Matthew Andrew Stacy, 37, Richlands, Va. Wanted for probation violation related to charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Charles Keith Hatfield, 52, Bluefield, Va. Wanted for bond violation on charge of forgery and a 12-count indictment for forgery, uttering, false pretense and I.D. fraud.
• Dustin Tyler Miller, 31, Pocahontas, Va. Wanted for numerous counts of failure to appear on offenses such as possession of weapon by felon, possess methamphetamine and bond violation.
• Wesley Blaine Carver, 20, Jewell Ridge, Va. Wanted for sexual assault of a minor.
• Randall Allen Cornwell, 54, Cedar Bluff, Va. Wanted for distribution of fentanyl and destruction of property.
• Theodore Eugene Baca, 54, Bluefield,Va. Wanted for failure to appear on possession of dilaudid and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jack Randolph Belcher Jr., 44, Bluefield, WV. Wanted for larceny, failure to appear on shoplifting and bond violation for shoplifting.
Brittany Nicole Ray, 30, Tazewell, Va., may be in the Bastian, Va. area. Wanted for possession of methamphetamine and probation violation for concealment.
• Adam Wayne Chapman, 34, Rowe, Va. Wanted for failure to appear on fail to pay support.
• Heather Dawn Goff, 39, Mercer County. Wanted for two charges of failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine.
• Christopher Wayne Combs, 48, London, Ky. Wanted for numerous charges including shoplifting, trespassing, vandalism and conspiracy.
• Alana Diana Swim, 42, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of possession of controlled substance.
• Rodney Ray Pennington, 22, Pocahontas, Va. Wanted for failure to appear for possession of narcotics and failure to appear for assault and battery.
• John Wesley Pace, 39, Rocky Gap, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of forgery.
• Benjamin D. Daugherty, 37, Tazewell, Va but believed to be in Rogerville, Tenn. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of forgery.
• Jessica Elaine Mullen, 41, Jolo, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of concealment.
• Edward Joseph Keiser. 51, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of fail to pay child support.
• Alyssa Dawn Tate, 31, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of shoplifting.
• Matthew Brandon Lester, 36, Cedar Bluff, Va. Wanted for 5 count felony indictment including charges of statutory burglary and grand larceny.
• Jessica Leigh Matney, 34, Richlands, Va. Wanted for 5 count felony indictment including charges of statutory burglary and grand larceny.
• Amanda Lynn Walls, 27, Princeton. Wanted for failure to appear on charge of narcotics possession by a prisoner.
• Anthony Shawndale Lester, 27, Raven, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of possession of narcotics with intent to distribute.
• Anthony Lee Looney, 40, Grundy, Va. Wanted for failure to appear for arraignment on charge of narcotics possession.
• Elizabeth Dawn Bittle, 38, Princeton. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of forgery.
• Shelia Lynette Joyce, 55, Raven, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of attempted robbery with firearm.
• Dianna Syleen Booth, 39, Princeton. Wanted for probation violation related to charge of concealment.
• James Edward McCoy, 51, North Tazewell, Va. Wanted for 3 counts of narcotics distribution.
• Wayne Laxton Steele Jr., 44, Cedar Bluff, Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of manufacturing meth.
• Jeremiah Daniel Young, 30, Phelps, Ky. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of grand larceny of firearm.
• Angela D. Tucker, 28, Frankford, W.Va. Wanted for fleeing from court following judge’s orders related to a bond violation for possession of methamphetamine;
• Nichole Elise Bailey, 36, Bluefield, W.Va. Wanted for probation violation stemming from charge of distribution of heroin.
• Jack Lee Sarver, 41, Falls Mills, Va. Wanted for failure to appear on charges of trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to pay child support and bond violation for burglary.
