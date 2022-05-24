TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County Career and Technical Education students have placed in SkillUSA competitions last April, so now they need financial help if they want to compete in the SkillsUSA national competition this June in Atlanta.
The SkillsUSA National Championships, which are held each June, are the culmination of hundreds of local, regional/district and state competitions held each spring, according to Sarah Cooke, cosmetology instructor and SkillsUSA lead advisor at the Tazewell County Career and Technical Education Center (TCCTC).
Outstanding career and technical education students – all state contest winners – will compete hands-on in 108 different trade, technical and leadership competitions. Contests will be run with the help of industry, trade associations and labor organizations, and test competencies are set by industry, Cooke said. The championships are a multi-million dollar event occupying a space equivalent to more than 20 football fields.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TCCTC students have not been able to attend the SkillsUSA national competition since 2019, Cooke said. Even in the midst of the pandemic, students have honed their skills, have overcome several obstacles and proven that they are ready to compete
Cooke said that costs in Atlanta are higher because June is considered part of travel season. Being able to attend the competition will cost about $2,000 per student.
“The students along with their shop instructors have been working hard all year to raise money through various fundraisers,” Cooke said. “However, at the present time we fear that we will still be short on funds for the national competition.”
Funds will be needed to the lodging, food costs, fuel and other expenses for 10 people to include: three students from Tazewell High School; one student from Graham High School; one student from Richlands High School; and five TCCTC instructors.
People who wish to donate can send contributions to: Tazewell County Career and Technical Center, 260 Advantage Drive, Tazewell, VA 24651. The telephone number is 276-988-2529.
An upcoming fundraiser, a poker run including four different motorcycle runs, will begin June 11 at 11 a.m., Cooke said. The poker run will start at the Tazewell County Career and Technical Center’s parking lot. A car and motorcycle show will start at 2 p.m. in the parking lot. The show is open to the public.
Motorcycle riders who want to preregister can call Cooke at 276-701-9688.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
